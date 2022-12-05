South Central Regional Medical Center has achieved the prestigious international “Baby-Friendly” designation after a rigorous review process conducted by the organization that’s responsible for bestowing the coveted certification in the United States.
“After many years of hard work and dedication, I am pleased to present our Maternal Child Services Division with the official plaque to recognize South Central as a Baby-Friendly organization,” said Doug Higginbotham, president and CEO of SCRMC. “This designation was achieved by many departments and people within our health system and I proud of the effort each person committed to this program.”
The honor demonstrates that SCRMC is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies, according to Baby-Friendly USA. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund for optimal infant feeding support in the precious first days of a newborn’s life.
“We are extremely proud to be recognized for the hard work of our team members throughout the Baby-Friendly process,” said RN Cynthia Bonner, director of Maternal Child Services at SCRMC. “SCRMC is committed to providing the support, education and resources moms need to successfully initiate breastfeeding and continue breastfeeding when they leave our care.”
SCRMC began the journey to become designated as a Baby-Friendly organization in 2018.
“When parents choose SCRMC as their birthing hospital, they can expect nurses who have the latest evidence-based education to help them reach their goal of feeding their infant,” said RN Becky Page, Maternal Child Coordinator at SCRMC. “As a Baby-Friendly hospital, each nurse has completed 20 hours of breastfeeding education. Our hospital has exceeded that goal, and we now have five Certified Lactation Consultants and one of a few International Board Certified Lactation Consultants in our state on staff.
“Nurses having advanced education results in our breastfeeding mothers being better educated and more successful upon discharge. The Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative has brought cohesiveness to our facility, upholding the highest standards of infant care. South Central Regional Medical Center is proud to have achieved this goal!”
SCRMC joined a growing list of more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers throughout the world, 592 of which are in the United States. These facilities provide an environment that supports breastfeeding while respecting every woman’s right to make the best decision for herself and her family.
“This designation is the culmination of a lot of hard work and determination across our organization, all with a goal of helping families get off to a good start,” Bonner said. “We are proud to offer an environment that supports best practices shown to increase breastfeeding exclusivity and duration and are committed to give moms who choose to breastfeed the best chance for success.”
Learn more about Baby-Friendly USA and the BFHI at www.babyfriendlyusa.org.
