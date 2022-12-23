Familiar faces and familiar place busted again
A half-dozen people who may have been hoping for a “methy“ Christmas had their plans crashed by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.
Narcotics agents gifted the suspects with special bracelets and wrapped the methamphetamine and other drugs, guns, money and paraphernalia they found in bags labeled “Evidence.” (Suspects' photos are in For the Record on Page A3)
Two of the men who were arrested in separate incidents 18 hours apart — Kelvin Nixon, 48, of Sandersville and Thomas Hines, 43, of Ellisville — have a long history on local law enforcement’s naughty list.
Hines and three other people — Jennifer Thornton, 48, of Moselle; David Shaw, 64, of Ellisville; and Milton Dickinson, 66, of Ellisville — were arrested Thursday morning after the JCSD executed a search warrant at a mobile home on Mrs. Robinson Road, just outside of Ellisville, off Dacetown Road. Different suspects were arrested at the same mobile home about six months earlier, said Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division.
“We’ve got numerous complaints about this location,” Driskell said. “There are good people there, and they’re tired of it. It just takes time to make a case.”
Hines and Thornton were lying in bed together with 130 grams of meth when agents made contact with them, JCSD agent Chase Smith told Judge Grant Hedgepeth during the suspects’ initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Thursday afternoon. Another 189 grams of the drug was discovered in the Nissan that Thornton had driven to the residence, Smith said, adding that she “just got off probation” on a charge for possession of meth.
Because of the large amount, Hines and Thornton were charged with trafficking meth — an offense that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to 40, if convicted. Hines was also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon after two guns were seized along with about $2,000 in cash, digital scales and other paraphernalia that’s associated with the sale and use of illegal drugs.
Hines was already out on bond on a meth charge from November, so Hedgepeth revoked his bond, meaning he will remain in the Jones County Adult Detention Center until the earlier charge is resolved in circuit court. Hines was one of the suspects arrested in a JCSD roundup of suspected meth dealers back in 2014.
Hedgepeth set Thornton’s bond at $100,000. She asked for a reduced bond, claiming that she was the sole caretaker for her ailing mother. “I need to be there for her,” she pleaded. But the judge refused, citing her prior conviction and the “very large amount” of drugs she’s accused of having in her vehicle. “You’re going to have to make other arrangements for your mother,” he said. “You should have thought about that before you got involved in this stuff.”
Thornton also asked for a court-appointed attorney, claiming that she didn’t have the money to hire one, but jail records show that she posted the $100,000 bond and was released from the jail Thursday evening.
Shaw and Dickinson were also in the mobile home and had meth on them, Driskell said. Shaw had about 8 grams and was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. Hedgepeth set his bond at $25,000 and told him he’d have to hire his own attorney since he owns a house and five acres valued at $50,000, the suspect told the court. Dickinson had about a gram and was being charged with misdemeanor possession.
JCSD narcotics agents also found prescription pills that were sent to the crime lab for testing because it’s suspected that they’re laced with fentanyl, Driskell said. If that’s the case, there will be additional charges, he said.
Nixon and Kaitlyn Windham, 24, of Ellisville were arrested Wednesday as the result of a roadblock in the Rustin Community. She was reportedly driving and Nixon was a passenger, and she dropped a small bag of meth when she got out of the vehicle, according to reports.
It was later discovered that she was carrying more meth in a much more personal place — in her panties, the report continued. A total of 8 grams was seized after that stop. It was believed that she was hiding the drugs for Nixon.
Nixon and Windham were charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. Hedgepeth set Nixon’s bond at $150,000 and Windham’s at $25,000.
Nixon has several convictions and will be tried as a habitual offender, Driskell said of the disparity in bond amounts.
Nixon was charged with possession of meth and receiving stolen property in February then arrested again in October for possession of paraphernalia. A Leader-Call story about him after a conviction for possession of meth in August 2014 reported that he had been arrested 13 times on 22 charges in the previous six years and had undergone drug and alcohol treatment in the Mississippi Department of Corrections and later sent to a MDOC restitution center to pay off old fines and court fees.
In August 2014, he was ordered to serve eight years in prison for having a bag of “ice” meth and a .45-caliber handgun at a Sharon residence with six young women, including two teenagers. A few months earlier, Laurel police had arrested him in a hotel room in the city with several other people.
