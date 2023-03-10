South Jones teacher wins $10,000 drawdown
Two women who are known for their work with children were the big winners at the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel’s annual gala.
Barbara Odom was selected Humanitarian of the Year and teacher Ashton Dodd was $10,000 richer after winning the drawdown.
The organization also announces a Humanitarian of the Year award each year during the fundraiser ball. The Humanitarian of the Year is someone who has committed many acts of service for the children of Jones County. Odom was this year’s winner.
“She has had a lifelong career in helping children,” said Amanda Mathews, chairwoman of the gala. “She does a lot of career and college counseling currently for children in Jones County. To know her is to love her, and she is very well deserving.”
Odom was nominated by JA members Cherie Burdette and Megan Clark.
“When in the presence of Barbara Louise Odom, you very quickly learn one thing: she loves children, all children! She radiates this love, and it has always overflowed into actions,” Burdette wrote in her nomination letter.
Clark wrote, “Whether it’s a supper date at McAlister’s helping a parent complete the FAFSA or ensuring a child had a present to open on Christmas morning, Barbara’s heart for service shines through whatever she does to make sure every student has the best opportunities and knows they always have someone cheering for their success.”
In order to attend the ball, the participants were asked to donate $100 to go toward the drawdown — a reverse raffle in which names are drawn until only one remains.
Dodd, who teaches English to eighth-graders at South Jones, purchased her ticket from her aunt, JA member Lindsay Dodd.
“My mom and brother also bought tickets from Lindsay, but I was the lucky one!” she said.
She plans to use the money for her future.
Nicki Hudson, first vice president of the organization, said the annual drawdown “helps fund all of our projects that we serve the kids of Jones County.”
The fundraiser is used to help fund the 11 service projects that the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel carries out each year. The biggest is the Secret Meals project, in which the group purchases and packages meals for children in Jones County who have been identified as “food insecure.”
“We serve 300 children across the county,” JA President Caroline Burks said. “Every week, we pack 300 bags of food to send home with children on the weekend.”
The drawdown was at the beginning of the evening, and every 50 to 100 tickets received a prize. Joey Davis won a spa day, Christy Carr won a grilling basket and Mitch Bryant won. a teeth-whitening appointment. Zack Howell won a fire pit, Scott Cooley won a diamond necklace with the 400th ticket drawn and Mckinnon Services won several home decor items with the 495th ticket.
Participants gathered around as Dodd was announced as the winner of the coveted $10,000 prize.
