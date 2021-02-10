A scheduled trial involving a former Laurel cop was delayed in the wake of Jasper County Circuit Court Judge Eddie Bowen’s death due to COVID-19 complications, sources said, because of health concerns for those who would enter the courtroom in Paulding.
Christopher Wade Robertson, formerly an officer at the Laurel Police Department, was set to go to trial Tuesday for aggravated assault after a May 2018 incident. Robertson was re-indicted, however, and the defense filed and was granted a continuance — a change in the proceeding’s date.
District Attorney Matt Sullivan declined to comment on the development.
In August last year, Robertson stood before Judge Stanley Sorey in Jasper County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to his aggravated assault charge that some have called a case of police brutality. Bryce Gilbert, formerly an LPD officer as well, also pleaded not guilty of aggravated assault in that same incident.
Robertson and Gilbert were fired after a review of the body-cam video in the 2018 episode in which they chased Jasper County resident James Barnett over the county line after the latter fled a traffic checkpoint in North Laurel.
When Barnett exited the car and lay face-down after the 20-mile chase, Robertson and Gilbert are said to have beaten him using unnecessary force.
Barnett and Ridgeland attorney Dow Yoder then filed a civil rights complaint against the officers, the City of Laurel, Mayor Johnny Magee, late LPD Chief Tyrone Stewart and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. That suit alleged that Barnett was “tortured” on the roadside.
Robertson is additionally charged with manslaughter in the November 2019 shooting death of 30-year-old Dominique Henry, who Robertson said was trying to steal his wife’s car.
Henry was reportedly beating on Robertson’s door before daylight, and when he went to investigate, she had gotten into his wife’s car and started driving away. When Robertson tried to stop her, she tried to run over him and he shot and killed her, he reportedly claimed.
The two had no prior connection, sources with knowledge of the case said. Henry wound up at his house at that hour because she had gotten into a fight with a man she had just left Bok Homa Casino with and made the man let her out of his vehicle. She was near Robertson’s home and poultry farm off Highway 528, just east of Bay Springs, at that time and reportedly went to the residence trying to get a ride home.
The 2nd District grand jury argued in the indictment that Robertson “did not act in self-defense” as he shot “two or more times into the side of the vehicle.” Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson gave the case to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation because Robertson’s wife was a part-time dispatcher for his department.
Sullivan wrote that Robertson’s arrest “results from an extensive law enforcement investigation and an in-depth analysis and review conducted by the DA’s office.”
“Only factual information supported by evidence will be admitted by the Judge should any defendant choose to go to trial,” Sullivan wrote. “Rumor, speculation and unsubstantiated allegations are prohibited and cannot be presented for a trial jury’s future consideration. The defendants are presumed innocent of these charges until proven guilty. I am going to do my job and seek justice. We must ensure that all those affected are treated fairly under our laws.”
Yoder, Barnett’s attorney, was recently arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.