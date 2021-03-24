Teen accuser recants statement days before trial
•
A year after being arrested for child molestation, charges against local law enforcement officer David Luna, 45, were dismissed in Jones County Circuit Court. That decision was reached Tuesday after the judge met in his chambers with the young accuser, attorneys and court officials.
“I want to make sure the child wasn’t pressured into dropping the charges,” Judge Dal Williamson said. “This involves a minor and a sensitive issue, so we’re going to proceed in chambers.”
After about 20 minutes, Luna and the attorneys and the accuser walked out and Williamson announced, “The charges are dismissed based on the alleged victim recanting her story.”
No other explanation was offered.
A reporter asked Luna if he wanted to comment about clearing his name, and he said, “No.”
His attorney Scott Mullennix of Jackson said he couldn’t talk about the specifics of the case.
“The charges were dismissed, and we’re happy about that, but the family requests privacy at this point,” Mullinex said by phone Wednesday morning.
Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said there was “ample evidence” to go to trial, which was set for April 6.
“We felt like we had a solid case — and I still feel like we had a solid case — but the alleged victim didn’t want to go forward,” she said, “and with an uncooperative victim, it’s difficult to go forward with any case … but we were ready, willing and able.”
As for Luna going into the judge’s chambers with his accuser, Martin said, “He has a right to be present at any hearing involving his case.”
Luna was a corrections officer with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for five years and was in his sixth year with the Ellisville Police Department when he was arrested last March.
He was accused of touching the young teen in her private areas at least three times between mid-2018 and January 2020, according to the affidavit that was prepared by Investigator J.D. Carter and read by then-Justice Court Judge Billie Graham.
The accusations were brought to the attention of the JCSD on a referral from Child Protective Services after a “family friend” got the alleged victim to tell authorities what had happened to her.
The accuser was a girl who is related to the suspect and under 16, Carter said. She underwent a forensic interview with child specialist and another interview with Sgt. Priscilla Pitts of the JCSD, according to the affidavit. Based on what was learned in those interviews, Luna was charged with two counts of molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes. At the time, Carter said he couldn’t go into the details of the case, but “the evidence was strong enough” for an arrest warrant to be issued.
Luna was released on a $20,000 appearance bond because corrections facilities were considered “hotbeds for the spread of coronavirus,” just as the pandemic was starting. Luna was given a strict no-contact order — meaning he couldn’t communicate with his accuser, her mother or other family members by any method.
“He abided by all court orders and restrictions,” Mullennix said.
Just after the arrest, Chief Bruce Russell of the EPD said the Board of Aldermen and Mayor Lynn Buckhaults voted to suspend Luna without pay until the matter is taken care of in court.
“He should have a job to go back to,” Mullennix said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.