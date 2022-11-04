The Jones County Law Enforcement Academy is accepting applications for the 2023 Part-Time Law Enforcement Officer certification class. The class is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.
“The part-time academy class is designed for individuals wishing to become certified and serve as a Mississippi law enforcement officer,” said Eddy Ingram, academy director. “Classes are at night and on several weekends over seven months in order to accommodate cadets who are working daytime careers.”
The curriculum is expansive and challenging, and the physical training is strenuous in order to prepare cadets to serve as certified law enforcement officers.
Individuals interested in learning more about the class and training are asked to call Ingram at 601-319-9519. Applications are available from him or Deputy Melisa Kelland at 601-422-5912.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.