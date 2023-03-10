Bok Homa casino will be expanding by more than 7,000 square feet — an addition that will include a dine-in restaurant called Red Creek.
“The name of the restaurant is a little way of sharing our language and its translation with the patrons of the casino,” said Chief Cyrus Ben of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
“Red Creek” is the Choctaw translation of “Bok Homa.”
The expansion will also include more room to hang out in The Sportsbook in an area called the Timeout Lounge. The casino already has a sports-betting area, but the new area is going to be about 10 times the size of the current one. By relocating the Sportsbook, there will be extra room for some more slot machines and to expand the administrative offices.
Construction is expected to be complete in December, just in time for the casino’s 13th anniversary.
“Our goal has always been to make forward progress for the tribe and also our entities in Pearl River Resort and here at Bok Homa Casino,” Ben said. “We want to continue its growth and also provide not only growth for the tribe and the resort, but also give more amenities to our customers and patrons that come to our properties.
“We look forward to many great days that our patrons can come to Bok Homa Casino here in the Pine Belt and enjoy the new Sportsbook Lounge and dining area.”
Director of Operations Michelle York said the groundbreaking ceremony was dedicated to former General Manager Jason York — a relative of hers who was a proponent of the expansion before he passed away in 2020.
“We are excited about the expansion and the people it will bring in,” she said. “An expansion is long overdue, and it will not only greatly benefit the employees but provide a great experience for our guests. We are small but mighty, and we will continue to prevail.”
Bok Homa Casino has 1,000-3,000 guests per day.
“Not only are there a lot of locals who come to Bok Homa, but we get guests from Alabama, the coast, North Mississippi and all over the country,” York said.
Most of the Tribal Council and 2022-23 Choctaw Indian Princess Cadence Nickey were there along with several officials from Pearl River Resorts, the parent company of Bok Homa.
