A place that many Jones Countians have fond memories was destroyed by fire early Monday. “A lot of people met their girlfriends that became their wives later on right here,” Randy Robinson said as the remnants of the building smoldered. “A lot of people had good times here.” Robinson’s Roller Rink at 387 Orange Drive was engulfed in flames when volunteer firefighters from Glade, M&M, Powers and Ovett arrived on the scene for the 2:30 a.m. call. The building, which had been abandoned for many years, had already collapsed when they got there, so they initiated a defensive attack to prevent fire spreading through the heavily wooded and overgrown areas surrounding the building. A few mementoes were destroyed in the blaze, Robinson said. His father Velton built the facility in the early 1960s and it hasn’t been operational since the late 1990s. The building was not wired with electricity, so the fire has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal. — By Mark Thornton and PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
