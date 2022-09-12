Jasper man charged with statutory rape after being accused of hauling young runaways around state; suspect posts $100K bond, released
A 44-year-old Jasper County man is facing a felony charge after being accused of having sex with at least one of two young runaway girls — ages 12 and 13 — who were believed to be with him while their parents and law enforcement officials were searching for them over the weekend.
Jonathan Harrelson, a commercial truck driver who lives on County Road 17 in Bay Springs, was charged with statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor early Sunday after investigators from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested him at his residence.
Harrelson made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday afternoon and Judge David Lyons set his bond at $100,000. Harrelson posted bond and was released a couple of hours later. He was warned to have “no contact whatsoever” by any means — not even through a third party — or he may have to stay in jail without bond until the case is resolved in Jones County Circuit Court, the judge said.
Harrelson intends to hire his own attorney, he told the judge. He didn’t answer a reporter’s question about the charge as he was being escorted to court, but when Lyons told him that he was being charged with statutory rape, Harrelson muttered, “S - - t.”
Harrelson is friends with the father of one of the young girls, JCSD Investigator J.D. Carter said. He reportedly picked up one of the girls Friday morning after she walked away from school and picked up the other that night. They stayed at a local hotel on Friday night, then made stops in Ellisville and Hattiesburg, among other places, before spending the next night in a hotel on the Gulf Coast, Carter said.
Sheriff Joe Berlin had been in contact with Harrelson after getting information that the girls may be with him, but Harrelson denied it, Carter said. Cellphone data and other information prove otherwise, he added.
“We have digital evidence” that they were together and of the crime he’s charged with, Carter said.
Several investigators, deputies, Berlin and other command staff “worked tirelessly” to find the girls from the time they were reported missing, said Lance Chancellor of the JCSD.
“We have investigators who haven’t been to bed in 30 hours,” he said, noting that he received a text from Berlin at 1:57 a.m. on Sunday notifying him that the girls had been located and were safe. “We had all hands on deck. Thankfully, they were found alive.”
The JCSD released names and photos of the runaway girls on the department’s Facebook page on Saturday, pleading with the public to help find them. The post was shared hundreds of times from there and from other pages, including the Leader-Call’s.
The girls were picked up by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Red Apple convenience store in Stringer, and they were then taken into custody by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Harrelson was arrested a few hours later because the department got word that the suspect was preparing to head out of state. He is a commercial truck driver, according to his Facebook page, which shows him making hauls from Connecticut to California in recent months.
Harrelson’s arrest was “the result of the efforts of dozens of law enforcement agencies,” Berlin said, singling out the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and Ellisville Police Department. “We are immensely grateful for their assistance.”
Harrelson could face more charges, Carter said, as he confers with the Jones County District Attorney’s Office about the developing case. He also had a warning for anyone who hindered the investigation or was complicit in the crimes Harrelson is accused of: “You will face charges, as well.”
The age of consent for sexual relations is 16 in Mississippi, so no one under that age can have “consensual sex” with an adult.
