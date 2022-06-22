The Laurel Leap Day Tournament slammed the competition to win a prize at the Mississippi Main Street Association’s annual awards luncheon in Jackson.
The new event, put on by Laurel Main Street, won for Outstanding Small Community Engagement Effort — an award that recognizes an effort by a Main Street program that brings a diverse cross-sector of the community together for a common purpose.
The 3-on-3 tournament brought together 20 teams to compete for a $500 top prize, plus there were slam-dunk and 3-point shooting competitions. The event was on Feb. 29, the name, of course, a pun for Leap Day and leaping athletes.
The nomination letter read, in part, “One of our most closely held beliefs is that good events can bridge gaps between cultures, demographics and individuals. In an area where high school sports still fill bleachers in gyms and stadiums, a street ball tournament had all the markings of community engagement .. and it was a resounding success.
“Attendees milled about shopping at downtown businesses and munching on the street fair food. With entry fees and sponsorships, the event was both free to the public and a fantastic fundraiser.”
Main Street directors, board members and volunteers from across the state were recognized for their efforts at the luncheon. Susan Ladd was executive director of Laurel Main Street at the time of the Leap Day tournament, but Caroline Burks has since taken the reins of the local downtown association.
“Our local Main Street programs work hard to implement a strategic plan of work focused on downtown revitalization, and we are proud to recognize the success stories that our programs accomplished over the past year,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA executive director.
In 2021, Mississippi Main Street's Designated Communities generated 193 net new businesses, 49 business expansions to existing businesses, 603 net new jobs, 58 building rehabilitations and 241 downtown residential units. In addition, 95 public improvement projects were completed as well as 14 new construction projects in downtown business districts. More than $186 million was invested by the public and private sectors in 2021, and more than 28,452 volunteer hours were recorded.
Every dollar spent in this organization results in $80 of private investment, the highest return on investment of any economic activity in the state. Since 1993, MMSA has generated more than $5.9 billion in private and public investment (including more than $1.6 billion in public investment). MMSA currently has 48 Designated Main Street Communities, five Network Communities, and 13 Associate Communities.
