One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving an SUV, garbage truck and 18-wheeler on Tuesday morning in Montrose near County Road 20 in Jasper County, according to Jameka Moore, Mississippi Highway Patrol public information officer.
All three vehicles were traveling south on Highway 15 when they collided around 8:41 a.m. Moore said two of the vehicles stopped while another was making a left hand turn and the third vehicle collided with them, causing a chain-reaction crash.
“The front of the Peterbilt collided with the rear of the Nissan Rogue,” Moore said. “The Rogue collided with the Freightliner.” Annie Snow, 63, of Louin, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue. The other two drivers in the crash — James Mangum, 42, of Mize, and Larry Flowers, 67, of Bay Springs — were not injured.. Mangum was driving a 1998 Peterbilt 18-wheeler and Flowers was driving a 2021 Freightliner garbage truck.
“It was a garbage truck, Nissan SUV and an 18-wheeler chip truck,” said Hudson Jenkins, Jasper County EMA director. “The call was received at approx 8:30 a.m., and I cleared the scene at approx 3:30p.m.”
Jenkins said MDEQ was called to the scene for the diesel spill from the 18 wheeler.
The Louin Fire Department, Montrose Fire Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Jasper County Emergency Management, Advance Towing & Recovery, MDEQ and CareMed were on the scene.
MHP is handling the case, and the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.