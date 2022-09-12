Inscoe implicated in robbery-murder probe
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted state and federal agencies with the apprehension of two women who are believed to be involved in murders in other jurisdictions over the last week or so.
Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville was picked up at a residence on Moselle Road by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents, with the assistance of JCSD personnel, just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to jail records. She was picked up on a warrant for the felony taking of a motor vehicle out of Rankin County, MBI spokeswoman Bailey Martin said, adding that there would be “no further comment” on the ongoing investigation.
But there is plenty of information about what Inscoe is accused of on social media, which was generated from the Facebook page of Nathan Rushing, whose profile says that he is a former Jackson Police Department officer.
Rushing claims that his cousin Carson Sistrunk, 24, was messaging back and forth with Inscoe on Snapchat and convinced him to meet her in the New Hebron area, which is where she was residing and working as a “ranch foreman,” according to her Facebook profile. Her “Only Fans” page shows provocative photos and includes the message “I enjoy pleasuring others.” When Sistrunk arrived, Inscoe and an unidentified black man “forced him” to withdraw funds from an ATM and sign over the title to his pickup, Rushing claimed, then Sistrunk was shot and killed, his body dumped on a pipeline, where it was later discovered.
Rushing got into unverified details of the case and wrote that someone “dropped the ball” when Inscoe was released after being questioned.
He claimed that Inscoe was “known to lure several guys … in order to gain access to their trucks and she later pawned for dope.”
Rushing used the incident as a warning to others, suggesting that anyone who responds to meeting a stranger via social media use a “buddy system” or an app such as Life 360 or Find My iPhone to avoid the potential of a tragedy like his family is facing.
At the beginning of the month, JCSD personnel assisted U.S. Marshals with the arrest of Tiffany Ainsworth, 33, of Byram, who was wanted on a warrant for capital murder by the Jackson Police Department. She was reportedly picked up at Clearview Recovery Center in Moselle. No other information was available. Several calls to JPD went unanswered and messages were not returned.
