I wrote an article a few weeks ago on “Why Every American Should Own a Gun,” and that article came under fire from some left-wing liberals. I want to first apologize for saying that every American should only own one gun, when in fact I actually believe that we should own at least four guns. I want to give you the list of guns that I think every American should own!
The Second Amendment says, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” I am thankful that our forefathers saw the importance of us Americans carrying guns!
The first gun I believe that we should own is a handgun. What matters is not really which gun you choose to purchase, although I would recommend a gun that you could easily carry on your side, in your purse or your backpack. I personally carry a 9mm and absolutely love it. If you are a lady, a .380 might be better for you. There are many different types of guns, but you just have to find the one that fits you. The purpose for this gun would be to protect you while you are out in public or at your house. You can easily carry this gun with you at all times. I will say this: “DO NOT CARRY UNLESS YOU HAVE THE PROPER TRAINING AND ALSO PROPER ID.” You should take a class on how to get better trained with shooting a gun and familiarizing yourself with the proper safeties of owning a gun. A gun in the right hand can save lives; a gun in the wrong hand can put lives in danger!
The second gun I believe that we should own is a rifle. I own several rifles, but if I had to pick, I would pick a Thompson Center .308. The reason I would choose this rifle is because the ammo for this gun is not that expensive. I also believe this gun is the best hunting rifle a man or lady can own. It can drop any animal in North America and it does not kick very hard. The .30-06 is also a great gun as well as the .243. It really depends on what you are comfortable shooting.
The third gun that I believe we should own is a shotgun! I own and shoot a 12-gauge shotgun. This gun would be used for two reasons. The first reason is home protection and the second reason is for bird hunting. Now, I do understand that in some states you are only allowed to hunt with a shotgun, so this would be a great gun for hunting deer as well.
The fourth gun I believe that we should own is an AR-15. This gun would be used for many reasons. The first reason I would choose this gun is if for some crazy reason another country invaded America, then we could help our military fight. The second reason would be is if our own government tried to take over us, we could protect ourselves from them. I would get the Ar-15 that shoots the .223 ammo. The ammo is not as expensive as other ammo.
I am an advocate of owning guns, but also making sure that they are clear of children. I would store my guns and ammo separately, so children cannot get to them. You can go to the NRA website and it can help line you up with a class where you can go and get better trained. Also, find the best dealer in town where you can go and buy a gun.
What the Bible says about weapons
Romans 13:4, “For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; or he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.”
Luke 11:21, “When a strong man armed keepeth his palace, his goods are in peace:” You cannot get any more plain than that verse! My home is more important than someone’s palace or goods. I could give many more verses, but for time’s sake, you get the point.
Here is what a few American leaders have said about guns and gun control:
Gerald Ford, Second Amendment supporter: Ford survived two assassination attempts, both in which the assailant used a handgun. But when Ford was asked about regulating handguns, he said, “I don’t believe in the registration of handguns or the registration of the handgun owner. That has not proven to be effective.”
Ronald Reagan, Second Amendment supporter: In 1975, Reagan wrote, “The gun has been called the great equalizer, meaning that a small person with a gun is equal to a large person, but it is a great equalizer in another way, too. It insures that the people are the equal of their government whenever that government forgets that it is servant and not master of the governed.”
Dan Carr is a pastor at Faith Baptist Church in Gulfport and the president of the National Conservative Club. Email him at ms@msconservativeclub.com
