Digging through the closet for something different to wear on a recent weekend day, I caught the glimpse of a slightly faded gold shirt with Southern Miss printed across the front.
On the back, in huge stick-on letters, read “Murph Maniac.” Thirty years ago, and completely unofficial from the university’s athletic department, I became a de facto mascot for the Golden Eagles.
It started as a joke from a few former members of the athletic department to try to get some energy into the basketball program that couldn’t draw enough people to fill a large college classroom.
With a bulbous hind end, goofy glasses and the fashion sense of a 90-year-old man, they concocted a plan to have me dance at basketball games, wave the flag incessantly and try to rile up the few students who were in attendance.
At 18 years old, I didn’t know better. When I said I danced like I had four left feet and had the coordination of a blind bullfrog, they sweetened the pot. I hope the statute of limitations has expired by now, but they promised a free case of beer each time I danced.
Knowing that few people, if any, would actually know who I was or ever see me on TV, the allure of free beer to a poor 18-year-old college student was too much. My official uniform consisted of that gold shirt with thick black letters on the back.
I danced at a few games, whipped an old man sitting on press row with an inadvertent flag wave and then reveled in my “pay.” My name appeared on the old-timey marquee outside of Reed Green Coliseum. The same members of the athletic department who plied me full of beer — remember, the statute of limitations has expired — offered to have shirts printed up for the Southern ladies that proclaimed, “I spent the night with Murph!” Of course, those never came to pass.
I danced and danced and danced some more until a fateful night when Fox Sports broadcast a Southern Miss basketball game. Coming out of a timeout early, the camera panned dead on me — dear God, even thinking about it makes my cringe. The announcer claimed, “They call him the Murph Maniac … shake, rattle and a whole lotta roll!”
By the time my dancing basketball career had ended, baseball season rolled around. The same folks who convinced me to dance for beer convinced me again for a promotion known as “Race the Murph.”
Many in attendance at this week’s NCAA Regional at Pete Taylor Park, if they actually can remember that long ago, probably recall that same goofy fat kid who danced at basketball games running the bases in the fifth inning.
The rules were simple — I took off down the third-base line while another contestant took off to first base. The first one to circumnavigate the infield received two tickets to see the Atlanta Braves, courtesy of a season-ticket holder. My rule was I couldn’t not win.
“Ha,” I remarked, “doubt that will be much trouble. In middle school I once hit a baseball at least 400 feet only to get thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double. I couldn’t beat a legless dog around the bases.”
I ran. People laughed. Contestants won tickets to the Atlanta Braves game. I, of course, got a case a beer for each time I ventured the 360 feet into Southern Miss immortality.
Then came the night of the Ole Miss game. It had rained heavily most of the day. Even playing the game seemed like a miracle. But these were the days before the Pete Taylor Park we know today existed. There were no luxury suites. Attendance for most games hovered near 1,000, not the 4,500 or so they get per game now. Baseball still hadn’t caught on as a marquis college sport in Hattiesburg. The Ole Miss game promised the biggest crowd of the year.
“You have to run,” my handlers told me.
“I’m not running,” I protested.
One grabbed me by the shoulder and headed out toward the right-field roost, where the USM crazies hung out, drinking beer, eating barbecue and watching games from the comfort of the back of a pickup. It was there my protests dissipated in the suds of one Bud Light after another.
The rain fell. The infield was a quagmire. I lined up at home plate, tore off like a flash down the third-base line. About two-thirds of the way there, I felt the left foot give way. Then the right foot. Whether my face or arms hit the mud first is a mystery. Covered from head to toe — literally with mud dripping from my hair — I collected myself and continued the slow jog around the infield. Reaching home, the crowd erupted.
Hours later in my dorm room, I turned on the local news. Mitchell Williams had the sports desk at WDAM to recall the night’s game action. Then I saw myself. Dear God, I could show a movie on my backside. But worse, I knew what was coming … Camera focuses on me running until Mitchell Williams, as only Mitchell could do, bellowed, “They call him the Murph Maniac … (cue the big fall in the mud) … GRACIOUS!”
I never ran again. No more free beer. No more dancing in front of a national television audience. The greatest mascot who never was.
Thirty years and about a dozen cases of free beer later, the only remnant of that special time is the yellow shirt that has followed me over three decades and about 20 relocations across three states. I can’t bring myself to get rid of it. A fellow USM graduate said the shirt belongs in the USM Athletic Hall of Fame. If they ask, I might be willing to wheel and deal.
After all, I still like the sudsy stuff. Any takers?
Email Managing Editor
Sean Murphy at
