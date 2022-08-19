I know that the national left-wing media and the Democrat Party are doing their best to paint people like me as “extremists.” What makes you an “extremist” according to those two socialist entities? Well, it is pretty simple.
If you believe in the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and the ideals set forth by our Founding Fathers, then you are an extremist. If you believe that our elected leaders should put the best interests of the United States of America ahead of those of foreign nations, then you are an extremist. If you believe in the American dream and capitalism, then you are an extremist. If you believe in law and order and that illegal aliens crossing our border is actually illegal, then you are an extremist. If you believe in less government, less taxes, less regulation, states’ rights and voter ID, then you are an extremist. And, of course, if you voted for Donald Trump for any reason, then you are automatically an extremist.
I’m actually an “Ultra-Right-Wing Extremist,” according to the media and Democrats because, on top of everything else I listed, I refuse to blindly accept that basement-dwelling, sleepy Joe Biden received the most presidential votes in the history of the United States. It doesn’t matter that anyone with any common sense knows that a combination of rule changes surrounding COVID-19 and outright fraud changed the outcome of the last election … you must accept the results without question to avoid the “Ultra-Right-Wing Extremist” label. I, for one, will accept the “Ultra-Right Wing Extremist” label rather than the “I’m incredibly stupid” label, which fits those who believe the election results were legit.
The labeling of patriotic, freedom-loving people like me as extremists is being used by Democrats as a weapon. It is not only designed to keep the country divided, but it is also being used to scare people into staying quiet about the stolen election and the destruction that the Democrats are doing to this country.
Now, if you want to talk about the real extremes of the right and left, I found examples of both right here at home this past week.
First, on the left. I’ve been curious for some time as to how long it would take to find someone out on the streets of Laurel who would admit that they voted for Joe Biden. I decided to grab our brand-new Buck Naked Truth producer Josh Beasley and go out on the streets with a camera and microphone and see how long it took.
My opener was something to the effect of: “Joe Biden supposedly received 81 million votes, the most in presidential-election history, so it shouldn’t take us long to find a Biden voter in the city of Laurel, which is not only predominantly a Democrat city but loaded with tourists from around the country.” Off we went. In my best Jim Walking impression, I would simply walk up to anyone we came across and ask, “Why did you vote for Joe Biden?” As you can imagine, most people were horrified and offended that I would even imply that they voted for Joe Biden.
We probably asked 20 people, who all indignantly said that they hadn’t voted for Biden. Then we came across a couple from Cincinnati, who were sitting outside at Pearl’s Diner. This couple didn’t seem eager to admit that they voted for Biden, but they finally did. And when I asked, “Why would you vote for Joe Biden?” their answer wasn’t really a surprise. It was the typical reply of “Trump’s personality” and “Trump’s a racist.” (By the way, they had no response at all when I pointed out the real, not imagined racism of Joe Biden, who called Barack Obama “clean.”) Those two answers don’t make this couple extremists, as that is probably the reason that 90 percent of Biden voters would give if they were being honest. No, what made this couple extremists is that, in spite of what Joe Biden has done to the country and in spite of their only voiced criticism of Trump was his personality and unsubstantiated racism, they would still vote for sleepy Joe. Yep, their extreme case of Trump Derangement Syndrome makes them real left-wing extremists. Anyone willing to sacrifice the country because they don’t like someone’s personality is an extremist any way you cut it.
And then there are the legitimate right-wing extremists. These are the people who are ready to firebomb the FBI and start the next Civil War before we have exhausted all other options. They are people like Tyler Bickham of Laurel, who wrote in a recent letter to the editor how he continues to school me and that I simply haven’t been paying attention to what is going on.
Bickham writes, “… The rampant corruption we saw this week from the FBI is nothing new either. Ruby Ridge, Waco, & Oklahoma City ring any bells? And they’ll keep doing it, and they’ll keep getting away with it, because let’s be real: Many assume the midterms to be in the bag, but don’t be shocked when Republicans snatch defeat from the jaws of victory once more. So no, nobody will get impeached, nobody will be held accountable, and go ahead and mentally prepare, but the image of Trump in handcuffs as he’s perp walked on CNN isn’t a matter of if, but when. And then what? What’s the grand plan after that? We’ll get em next time?” No, there won’t be a next time, because men like Washington and Jefferson don’t exist anymore, and there will never be an ‘enough is enough’ moment.”
In a nutshell, Mr. Bickham says there is no hope; America has been lost for good, and it’s my fault for not paying attention. And, guess what? Mr. Bickham may actually be correct. However, what makes Bickham an extremist is that he doesn’t seem to think that the United States is even worth the effort of trying to save. He offers absolutely nothing. I’m not even sure if he is advocating Civil War, fleeing the country or committing suicide. His only contribution to the conversation is that it is too late. It’s over. Give up on America.
Well, Mr. Bickham, I’m not giving up. Optimists like me may fail, but we’re not going down without at least trying to save the country. I may be naive, but I think the majority of Americans still believe in the greatness of this country. I still believe that the Donald Trumps, Ron DeSantises and Chris McDaniels of this world can emerge as the George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison of our time.
I believe there is a good chance that Republicans are swept into power in November, and with just a little bit of leadership, they can not only hold the line against the communists but start real investigations into the corruption in the FBI, DOJ and Biden Administration. I also believe that Trump and/or DeSantis can take the White House in 2024 (if, and I’ll admit this is a big “if,” individual states make sure their elections are free and fair), and then they can begin to reverse the devastation that the communists and swamp creatures in the Democrat Party have subjected this nation to.
There is no doubt that we are dangerously close to full-blown totalitarianism. The FBI raid on Trump’s home and now the weaponization of the IRS should scare the bejesus out of everyone.
But it is not time to give up. It’s not time to pick up arms. It’s not time to do anything yet but rally people to the polls in November. Remember this: The midterms are America’s first chance to respond to Biden’s “Make America Last” communist policies. At the very least, let’s see how many freedom-loving Americans show up in November before we surrender the Republic.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of
the Leader-Call.
