As most of you know, we are celebrating 10 years of the Leader-Call being locally owned this year. And it was during this month in 2012 that we published our very first edition of The Laurel Leader-Call.
During a three-week period at the end of March to the middle of April, 10 years ago, a whirlwind of events occurred that changed the media business in Jones County forever. In late March 2012, Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc, a massive newspaper conglomerate that had owned the Leader-Call since 1999, suddenly announced that it was closing down Laurel’s iconic newspaper that had been serving Jones County since 1911.
At the time, CNHI, WDAM, The Clarion-Ledger and others blamed the closing on the internet, changing times, rising costs, blah, blah, blah. The only thing they didn’t blame the closing on was the real reason for it, which was corporations like CNHI and Gannet didn’t value their editorial departments or readers, and they turned local newspapers into nothing more than glorified shoppers like The Impact.
Once the Leader-Call was faced with real competition from The ReView of Jones County, which offered well-written local news and sports coverage along with great local columnists such as Karen Rasberry, George McNeill, Anne Sanders, George Blair and Mark Clark, they had no choice but get better or get out.
For five years, CNHI tried every dirty trick in the book to put The ReView out of business — undercutting our ad prices, offering free legal notices, etc. We responded by making fun of how bad of a newspaper the Leader-Call had become. Our April Fools Edition lampooning the Leader-Call and our ReView racks cards with an arrow pointing toward the LL-C rack that said “I’m with Stupid” are still talked about. But in the end, they could never match the editorial or graphic talent of our tiny staff and contributors and, in late March of 2012, CNHI announced it was closing the LL-C doors.
When the announcement came, quite frankly, we were stunned. Even though we knew The ReView was a much better paper, we were a tiny, locally-owned weekly start-up competing against a 100-year-old iconic newspaper owned by a corporate behemoth. David truly slew Goliath.
Unfortunately, David’s victory celebration was very short-lived. CNHI published its last edition of the Leader-Call on March 29, 2012 and within a few days, newspaper icon and owner of the largest newspaper chain in Mississippi, Wyatt Emmerich, announced that he would be hiring most of the old Leader-Call staff and opening up a three-day-a-week paper called “The Chronicle.” Emmerich was hailed as a hero by our local Chamber of Commerce — the same group that I had met with days earlier and had assured them that Jones County’s newspaper needs would be well taken care of. Apparently, I was the Rodney Dangerfield of local businessmen, as there wasn’t a peep out of the Chamber when I announced that I was reviving The Laurel Leader-Call, yet the Chamber held a press conference for the Jackson-based Emmerich.
But I get ahead of myself. Of all the business decisions that I’ve ever made in my life, negotiating a deal with my archnemesis CNHI for the Leader-Call name and subscription list was the best thing I’ve ever done (buying Bitcoin at $25 and selling at $60 is a close second). Incredibly, I was able to purchase everything of value from CNHI (I wasn’t interested in their rundown old building on Beacon Street) for half of what I recently paid for the SUV I’m now driving, even though, just 13 years earlier, according to a former LL-C publisher, CNHI had paid a whopping $7 million for the paper. It was the deal of the century.
Even though it was the best business decision I ever made, it still wasn’t an easy decision to close The ReView. Mark Thornton, Kassie Rowell and I had poured our hearts and souls into that paper, and for the most part, the community loved it. It wasn’t easy to let something so special, that we had built from scratch, just up and die, but we did the right thing.
The ReView was founded in 2007 and was still finding its footing. The Leader-Call was established in 1911 and was part of the fabric of our community. It had been there for multiple generations of families and was only 29 years younger than Laurel itself. In the end, it was really a no-brainer. The Leader-Call needed to live on. And on April 19, 2012, we brought the Leader-Call back to life after a short three-week hiatus.
Of course, the newspaper wars didn’t end there. The new-and-improved, locally-owned and operated Laurel Leader-Call had to go to battle against the Emmerich-owned “The Chronicle,” and those battles could be just as nasty as the old LL-C and The ReView newspaper wars.
Because Emmerich hired old CNHI staffers, they were able to hang on to the old Leader-Call phone number without ever getting it changed. They would answer that phone and tell national accounts (coupons, circulars, etc.) that they were “the real Leader-Call” when in fact, the only “real Leader-Call” is the person or company that owns the name, which was us. By the way, over the course of the 111-year existence of the Leader-Call, it has had multiple owners, including founder Edgar G. Harris and two other sets of corporate owners before CNHI.
The Chronicle became a nuisance, but it was never really any competition, especially since we had become the Leader-Call. Think about it — we were still competing against the same incompetent staff that couldn’t compete against the weekly ReView of Jones County. Now that we were the three-times-per-week Leader-Call, the writing was on the wall from the get-go.
Wyatt Emmerich has admitted that he should have backed out of The Chronicle deal when he learned that I was going to publish as The Leader-Call, but he was too committed by then. Fortunately, it turned out all right for both of us. The Chronicle faded away after five years and Emmerich now prints our paper out of McComb.
Ten years ago, I convinced the staff (that included the late, great Robin Bice) that our new mission was to return the Leader-Call to greatness. For the most part, I think we’ve done a pretty good job. We are the reigning champions for General Excellence for both Editorial content and Advertising, as recognized by the Mississippi Press Association. Mark has been singled out for the top award in the state for investigative journalism for being a watchdog for this community. Our walls are decorated with so many accolades for excellence for both editorial and advertising that soon we will have to build more walls. And I take special pride in the fact that we are one of only a handful of media outlets left in America that will actually print the viewpoints of real conservatives.
And, quite frankly, it is my staff that deserves all of the credit. In the past 10 years, they have turned the company that officially owns the Leader-Call, Gin Creek Publishing, into a legitimate publishing force. In 2021, my small staff of 12 published over 150 issues of the Leader-Call, seven magazines, four special sections, three visitors’ guides and two books. After 27 years of writing a newspaper column, 15 years of owning a newspaper and 10 years of operating The Leader-Call, there is only two reasons that I continue to do it. One is my staff who continues to make it fun to come to work. And two, is our readers and advertisers who continue to recognize the value that a local newspaper brings to a community. Let’s celebrate this special anniversary together!
