First, this disclaimer: This isn’t directed at most people reading this in the print or online edition. Most of you read and comprehend. It’s directed at that sad, small group of folks who stare at social media all day and feel the need to comment on every story. Every. Single. One.
They believe their every thought and feeling should be shared. Don’t spellcheck or punctuate properly — just post it. NOW!!!
It’s little wonder that these are the people on Facebook defending an accused meth dealer and addict while calling out the paper. That’s because many of them are addicts themselves — addicted to the need for attention and affirmation through their screens. It’s a constant craving. And they don’t want anyone challenging them. Only “amens” from the choir allowed!
Their repetitive chirping that we are somehow “judging” someone by writing an accurate story about something he or she did is mind-numbing. And all of those who chime in with support simply because they or a loved one wound up on these pages in an unflattering light in the past are brain-dead.
Here are some simple facts for the simple among us:
• We don’t arrest or charge people; we report information from people in the agencies that do.
• We don’t force people at gunpoint to do the bad things that put them on these pages. They’re responsible for it.
• Our headlines (not “titles”) are supposed to be eye-catching — and we don’t apologize for that — but they are accurate.
• Just because your hypersensitive feelings are hurt, it doesn’t mean you’re right.
Ricky Strickland had been back dealing and using meth for at least six months when he was arrested on Friday, said narcotics agents — who always have hard evidence (usually video) of multiple offenses before charging someone for selling drugs. So, it’s not a “mistake” or “backsliding” or a “slip-up” or any of those other euphemisms some of you use to gloss over a bad situation. It was a decision. A decision that has ramifications for him, his family and many others in the community.
A few weeks ago, another man who has been highlighted for overcoming addiction was arrested. Like Strickland, this man had made the rare step of earning a Certificate of Rehabilitation to get his felonies expunged and his gun rights restored. We opted to not do a story about him, though. Why? Because it was a misdemeanor (DUI), and that actually could be a one-time slip-up, albeit a regrettable one that could have had dire consequences. Hopefully, it was a wake-up call.
What Strickland is accused of is much different. Not only is it believed that he was back on meth, it appears he was peddling that poison to others — even though he knows better than most how powerful that stuff is and how it destroys lives. He did it anyway. He confirmed it to us. That makes his actions even more despicable. It may even lend credence to the claim some cynics have made about some rehab leaders — that they’re just cultivating a clientele that has to be as secretive and inconspicuous as they have to be.
Yet y’all are yelling louder about our words in one story than you’re yelling about his deeds for a half-year.
We pray that Strickland will get back on the right path. Getting on Facebook and posting nasty comments at the paper does nothing but shift the blame toward something that is 100 percent faultless. Strickland chose to put himself out there in jailhouse ministries. He chose to speak at anti-drug rallies at schools. He chose to speak at drug court graduations. He and his wife chose to post their great deeds on Facebook. And then he chose to get back on drugs and sell them. And, yes, when your identity has been as an anti-drug crusader for years, then you get caught with 58 grams of meth and 28 guns and get charged with trafficking, it’s a big story. That’s a no-brainer. We wish every news decision was so simple.
But we didn’t investigate him. We didn’t arrest him. We didn’t set his bond. We won’t try the case, and if he’s found guilty, we won’t sentence him. And we won’t get to decide when he gets paroled. We have zero involvement. But idiots are yelling at us.
This case is yet another reminder of why a newspaper is needed for real reporting, not social-media spinsters.
The focus should be on Strickland, not the paper. Yes, he has helped a lot of people over the years. That was noted in Saturday’s story (as he has been highlighted in previous editions). They should rally to help him now. This arrest doesn’t erase the good he’s done either.
But we also believe the punishment, if he’s found guilty, needs to send a clear message. That’s because every time something like this happens, it’s a setback for the programs and people who work so hard to rid our community of drugs and restore families, and it casts suspicion on those who have successfully put the substances behind them.
As he winds through the judicial system, Strickland will know exactly how to portray himself and what to say. His arrest is a harsh reminder that we can’t really see if someone’s heart has changed. We pray it has. Again.If you don’t understand these basic points, the temptation is to invite you to do something that’s anatomically challenging. If you don’t understand that, call the office and we’ll tell you in language you can understand. Ask for Jim or Mark.
