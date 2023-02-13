Every once in a while, we have to remind our readers the difference between the pages of this newspaper that are not Page A4 — and A5 on Saturdays.
On every other page, this is a newspaper. News stories are reported on the available documented or observable facts, laid out as completely as possible. Strides are taken to give both sides of the story. News articles are written factually, down the middle. That is what newspapers do.
Then there are the pages where opinions are expressed. Gracious, we feel like we are back in Journalism 101. So, clearly and slowly for any of you liberal arts or philosophy majors out there — opinions are opinions. Period. If a columnist who writes for this newspaper wants to call anyone from the mayor to the local dog catcher a moron, that is an opinion. When an opinion is published under the “Our View” header, it is the view of the overall newspaper, not one person. In rare circumstances, a topic is so important we will move the “Our View” to Page A1, but it is clearly represented as the opinion of the newspaper. The response we give to the readers is offering space for letters to the editor or sometimes even offering the chance at penning a guest column, where they can freely express their opinions. The lines are clearly drawn — at least we thought they were. But a reminder now and again never hurts.
Most educated people understand the difference, while others toss veiled threats in hopes that we bow down in capitulation. Good luck with that! Anyone trying such would have a better chance of finding a 2-pound diamond at the bottom of Lake Bogue Homa than getting us to neuter our opinions.
The Leader-Call, since its infancy under the current ownership, has prided itself on presenting unvarnished opinions on the Op-Ed page (for the morons among us, “Op” is short for “Opinion” and “Ed” is short for “Editorial.”). Those opinions have generated plenty of conversations. Some people loathe our opinions; others herald our opinions. But one thing is certain — we will not stop writing our opinions whether we think a coach should get fired, a politician should take a long walk off a short pier or a dim-witted attorney is, in fact, dim-witted. Don’t like it? Find a beach and pound sand.
