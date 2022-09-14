In May 2003, then-President George W. Bush stood on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in front of a huge banner. The country was almost two years removed from terrorists’ attacks of Sept. 11, and the United States was fighting wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. And there was President Bush standing in front of a banner declaring, “Mission Accomplished.”
He couldn’t have been more wrong. He was terribly wrong. The involvement of American military in Iraq and Afghanistan lasted nearly two decades more. Had the mission been accomplished, the U.S. military would have hunted down those responsible for the 9/11 attacks and destroyed them. Bush would have led an all-out assault to destroy, destroy, destroy, not only for a safer world, but to send a clear message that anyone or any group of people who dare challenge the United States will be destroyed. Period.
Yet there he stood in front of the banner, and he was hammered for it. Rightfully so. The image will go down in the history of the George W. Bush presidency as either being tone-deaf, ignorant or just plain stupid. And believe us, he was called all of them.
On Tuesday, our current senile sock puppet of a president stood on the lawn of the White House for a celebration of the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act. He talked about kitchen-table issues — without mentioning a dozen eggs costing nearly $5 or a gallon of milk more than $6 — and how the government has stood up to the special interests to benefit the American people. In the corner of the TV screen in red were the disastrous stock market numbers cratering. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,200 points after news that inflation showed zero signs of being alleviated. Joe Biden’s speech came as the Federal Reserve was poised to raise interest rates another full point to try to somewhat tame inflation by tanking the overall economy.
And yet there he was, talking about the “amazing actions” of a Democratic Congress in passing legislation that is having real-world consequences for all Americans. All that was missing behind the senile-ridden sock puppet was a banner declaring “Mission Accomplished” in the war on inflation.
In 2003, President Bush was tone-deaf. He wasn’t the smartest person in the world, but we believed he still had his faculties. Whoever talked him into giving that speech at that time in front of that banner should be reduced to picking up trash along the side of the highways. With the current sock puppet, we know it is different. We doubt he even knows what he was saying, yet he was saying it.
He doesn’t know anything about kitchen-table issues. He has been in government, working the system for more than 50 years. He doesn’t pay for gas or his own meals. He doesn’t drive — thank heavens for that — and probably hasn’t been to a grocery store outside of a hollow campaign photo-op in decades.
Yet there he was, the Baghdad Bob of our time, taking a victory lap for spending billions of dollars we don’t have on a fool’s errand to try to fix the climate, all under the guise of reducing inflation and making everything more affordable for the American people.
If Joe Biden’s mission was to destroy the American economy — something that is becoming more and more believable every day — then he indeed should have erected a banner, because that mission is most certainly being accomplished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.