Coach Prime,
Congratulations on your success throughout your brilliant athletic career. From a star player in both baseball and football to one of the most exciting, sought-after college football coaches in America, you are surely worthy of your nicknames “Prime Time” and “Coach Prime.”
We marveled at what you did for the State of Mississippi and Historically Black Colleges and Universities while leading Jackson State’s football program. HBCUs were in the spotlight — long overdue — and the preeminent Saturday pregame show in America, “College Gameday,” made Jackson a destination. The impact you had on that university cannot be quantified, but it will be long-lasting. But we also knew that a coach with your energy, your passion and the results on the field, it would not take long for a larger school to scoop you up to lead their programs.
Even more impressive than your athletic abilities and coaching acumen is your unwavering faith in God. You are grounded by the Higher power. Anyone who knows anything about you knows this. You lead your team in prayer. You openly give the credit to where it belongs for all of us. There is no surprise with you, all it takes is one press conference to see how faithful you are.
A few eyebrows were raised, then, when you accepted the job at the University of Colorado. At the University of Colorado in the ultra-liberal city of Boulder, even a mention of the word God can ignite a firestorm. It appears it has already for you, still six months from coaching a game. The organization Freedom From Religion is asking the university to keep you from expressing your faith openly, and especially to your team. The group points to the Establishment Clause of the Constitution dealing with state-sponsored religions. Quoted in The Deseret News, a group representative said, “The University of Colorado must take action to protect its student athletes and to ensure that Sanders understands that he has been hired as a football coach and not a pastor.”
The school will capitulate. Sanders, reportedly, underwent some sort of “training.” A university spokesman said, “Coach Sanders was very receptive to this training and came away from it with a better understanding of the University of Colorado’s policies and the requirements of the Establishment Clause.”
Coach Prime, count us among millions of those of faith in hoping you interpret “better understanding” as a call to action, that the university — and the decaying cultural abyss that is the United States — needs God. We need God. We need people strong enough to proclaim that we need God. Ask any 80-year-old of any race and any economic standing if the culture of America was better before God was stripped from it and we imagine the overwhelming answer would be — ABSOLUTELY.
Coach, you said God led you to take that job at Colorado. No one can question your faith or your decision. That faith is being challenged now. We hope one day soon, while looking in the mirror, you ask the man looking back, “Did God lead me to the University of Colorado to bow down to the faithless, or did He lead me here to open the eyes of those who have gone blind?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.