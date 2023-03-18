Thumbs up: To Dennis Keveryn for his 20 years of service to the Salvation Army. He’ll be honored on April 28 at the first Red Shield Gala. Get your tickets now.
Thumbs down: To the DEI — Diversity, equity and inclusion — movement that is spreading faster than kudzu. America would be better off if the DEI movement would go ahead and D-I-E!
“We have to come together.” “We have to have a conversation.” “We are not the red states of America or the blue states of America … but the United States of America.”
We hear statements like those often, usually in election years, from pandering politicians who are trying to vilify one side of the political aisle and keep false hope that somehow this country can find its way back to unity.
For any of those statements to come true, though, there has to be a willingness to have a healthy dialogue, where disparate groups can express themselves freely. America is not, has never been and never will be a “one-size-fits-all” society. A nation with a population as large and diverse as that of the former United States of America — yes, we used former because there is nothing united about this country anymore — there will be wide chasms of beliefs.
At one time in this society, the difference in beliefs didn’t matter. If a university invited a speaker who many disagreed with, protests would sprout up — a wonderfully American activity — but beyond the protest, the featured speaker could do just that — speak.
No longer.
Recently at Stanford University, a law professor was scheduled to speak. Lawless children — and they are children who need a wrap across the knuckles — protested. Fine. But then they broke windows, shouted down the featured speaker to silence a voice these children who somehow believe they are enlightened did not agree with. As bad as those violent protests were, the reaction from one of the adults in the room was even more telling.
According to media reports, the dean of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion movement at the school did not rise to tamp down the unhinged protesters. She did not grab the microphone and express that one of the hallmarks of American society is to let people express themselves with opinions that might not be popular. No, she rose to say how uncomfortable the speaker’s words made her feel.
None of those who shattered windows were arrested. Violence, at least if it is perpetrated by a protected class, is just fine. Had a protester thrown a rock through a window of an abortion kill-mill, he or she likely would be in solitary confinement after a Justice Department raid on their homes.
By not disciplining these lawless maniacs hellbent on silencing all voices of dissent, it simply emboldens those same thugs who act tough, yet are the weakest among us. A child can act foolishly and throw rocks, but it is the adults who can sit down, listen to opposing views and understand that we are a different people living under the same huge umbrella.
When the adults in the room act like the petulant little children who believe they have the world figured out and it is their way or the highway, it’s one more thrust of the sword into the soul of the country.
The door swings both ways, too. If the “Squad” of socialist lunatics schedule a joint speech on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi, they should be allowed to speak without having to worry about a brick being thrown through a window. How many Mississippians agree with anything the most radical elements of the socialist left might spew? Still, it is paramount for them to be allowed to speak.
In a free society, without that ability to exchange ideas, that free society is lost. Those Stanford protesters’ brains are not fully developed. They are so emotionally weak that when someone expresses views they cannot handle, they turn to their only answer — silencing dissent and name-calling. Remember, when one side cannot win in the arena of debate, they turn to the one thing they know will work — tossing labels around that somehow still stick. Fascist. Racist. Ableist.
Adults, step up and step in. It is time to put these children in timeout. Sanity has to be reclaimed and a free dialogue of ideas has to be restored. The inmates are running the asylum and the guards are not tamping down those inmates, but providing them with matches and gasoline to torch the notion of free expression.
