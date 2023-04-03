What is a debate? In simple terms, it is two sides of an issue being argued — one side in favor and one side opposed. Each debater is given a chance to speak, to have his or her arguments heard in an effort to sway those who disagree. When Team A is finished, then Team B rises and delivers his or her arguments. Debates are built of civility and willingness to listen to others’ ideas and to ensure that all voices can be heard.
Many young people today believe they have the entire world figured out, and they love to protest the fact that their voices are not being heard. They demand the right to speak and demand that others listen. They are loud and passionate, but terribly misguided. However, since they are misguided and quite naive to the workings of the real world, they can speak freely, they can be heard. They make up one side of an argument.
Following the simple debate strategy, when their side finishes speaking, then it is time for the alternate side to have its “time at bat.” And that is where the young people’s understanding of debate falls horrifically short, for they not only demand that their side be heard and respected, they also demand that the other side be silenced.
Take that same debate stage, and when Team A is finished and Team B rises, Team A and an entire theater filled with like-minded debaters yell and chant and shout down Team B, not allowing its speakers to be heard. Not only that, the deluge of name-calling — the lowest form of argument and only used when one side cannot win in the arena of ideas — is tossed around. Homophobe, transphobe, racist, ableist, and on and on. The harder Team B tries to speak, the louder the most intolerant of all — Team A — shouts.
Whether it be protesting a graduation speech by a democratically elected governor to refusing to allow a law professor to have a campus event to melting down at a U.S. Representative’s appearance on a prime-time news show — all under the guise of being too hurtful for some to accept — it thrusts the arguments from the loudest mob among us straight into the toilet. Acceptance is not the goal, unless Team B accepts everything Team A is saying without discussion or debate. If not, let the shouting begin. It’s our way — and you will be silent about it.
The intolerant Left loves to spew the word “fascist” toward anyone who has disparate views. But look closely at the definition of fascist — “A tendency toward or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control” — then ask yourself, who most fits that definition in today’s society?
Being lectured on tolerance by this group would be like being lectured on dieting by Lizzo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.