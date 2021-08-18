As easy as it is to chalk up the disaster that has become America as government incompetence, is it more sinister? Has this been in the planning for generations? Are we living in a real-life Tom Clancy novel?
First, install a senile, old, weak man into the most powerful position on earth. Hide him so that the people cannot see his dementia in real-time. Use a laboratory-generated virus — purposely unleashed on the world — to kill hundreds of thousands of Americans. Scare the people so much that they give up every one of their civil liberties from forced vaccinations to being forced to show papers to enter public buildings. Then use that fear to rewrite election laws. Use a complicit media to decry all talk of such malfeasance as sour grapes and “fake news.”
Introduce Big Tech to censor dissent, including damning evidence that shows how compromised the would-be president is. This censorship will include de-platforming a 200-year-old newspaper and the president under the guise of protecting the rest of Americans from disinformation.
Infiltrate a rally that devolves into the storming of the U.S. Capitol — exactly as planned — to create a new enemy — home-grown terrorists. White supremacists, specifically. Then claim that they are the biggest threat America faces.
Once in office, have the puppet cripple our energy independence so that we are forced to rely on the Middle East — sworn enemies of this country for generations.
Have our cities devolve into violence with little comment outside of hollow words. Destabilize as much of America as possible.
Then open the Southern border for anyone and everyone, COVID-positive or not. Release them all over the country under the cover of darkness, all the while mandating that law-abiding citizens must follow draconian mask and vaccine mandates, which further raises the ire of freedom-loving patriots, almost hoping those patriots will act against this government.
Show American weakness by abandoning Afghanistan, while leaving sworn enemies of this country a treasure-trove of weapons in hopes that those weapons will be used against the American people. Make sure the photos and videos show chaos so that every one of our allies sees our weakness. Embolden our enemies.
Pass trillions and trillions in government spending under the guise of infrastructure and battling COVID to institute crippling inflation and weaken the dollar to the point of its destruction.
This cannot be simple incompetence. This is planned, and has been for generations. But only now have the stars of a globalist takeover aligned so perfectly. As each day passes, the Tom Clancy novel is becoming real life. And it should scare the hell out of every one of us.
