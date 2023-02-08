This is a call to locals and tourists alike to flood downtown Laurel on Saturday. One of the most anticipated weekends in the calendar will feature slam-bam chili and the calls of “throw me something, mister.” Weekends like the one that’s on tap make us love our Home Town even more.
The festivities begin bright and early with the annual Magnolia State Bank Chili Cook-off, which returns to its traditional home on Central Avenue. While you are at it, go give Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee and any councilperson you might see a fist-bump for taking on the toughest of tough issues and repairing the streets of Laurel. Magee urged patience from the start and fielded, well … we can only imagine how many irate phone calls or emails. He steadfastly said, “It will be worth it.” He most certainly was correct there.
Some of the best chili cooks in the South will battle for coveted trophies and prize money. The treat for attendees is the all-you-can-eat chili for only $15. A custom-made pottery bowl by local potter Jeremy Brooke is available for $30 and includes as much chili as one would like.
The event is scheduled to end at 3 p.m., but we urge everyone to stay downtown in anticipation for the Krewe de Blue Mardi Gras parade, which is scheduled to roll at 6:30 p.m. Ellisville’s Mardi Gras parade is also scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. — hopefully the last time these two cities’ parades will conflict with one another since the only thing better than watching one Mardi Gras parade is watching two!
The party atmosphere has a tendency to lend itself to over-indulgence, especially of adult beverages, so we urge everyone who plans to celebrate to excess to arrange transportation. Law enforcement will be out in force to keep all attendees safe — and they most certainly will be set up strategically throughout the county looking for those who practice irresponsibility.
This weekend is about laughter, music and plenty of fun. Laurel Main Street, Magnolia State Bank and the Fraternal Order of Police deserve a huge thanks for making this weekend one of the most anticipated around. No one does it better than those three organizations. It should be a great time.
Just remember to dress warmly … it’s going to be a bit nippy out there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.