In January 2016, presidential candidate Donald Trump proclaimed that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue in New York City and wouldn’t lose voters.
In the wake of his indictment, remember the old saying, “a prosecutor could indict a ham sandwich.” That quote is haunting in so many ways today. In the twisted justice system that is New York City, under a George Soros-funded (read, communist) district attorney, shooting someone in midtown Manhattan would bring with it far fewer consequences than a seven-year-old misdemeanor being twisted and cajoled into a felony charge against a presidential candidate.
Trump will lose not one prospective voter, but likely will gain thousands — if not millions — as The System has gone nuclear in one of the worst cases of the weaponization of the “justice system” ever to befall this country. The charges are that Trump paid off a porn star who claimed she had sex with him so that she would not go forward and make the affair public. By going public, her claims would have hurt Trump’s chances at winning the 2016 presidential election, so the pro-get-Trump cabal has said.
In reality, if Stormy Daniels would have come forward, Trump voters would have scoffed. “Oh, yeah, surely he is the first powerful person to pay hush money. Move along.” It would have meant nothing. Against the queen of The Swamp Hillary Clinton, nothing Trump would have said would have mattered. He was the system disrupter who attracted the hearts of minds of millions upon millions of Americans who were just sick and tired of The System.
So now an unhinged DA has gone nuclear with his indictment of the man who is still the biggest threat to The System on charges that would have most commonsense district attorneys laughing Bragg back to the buffet line. And when we talk about The System, there are almost as many Republicans in that group as Democrats. Mitch McConnell is no worse than Chuck Schumer, and might actually be a lot worse. This is beyond “R” and “D.”
Our prediction: This has zero chance of ending in any sort of conviction. There will be no jail time. There will be no leg irons or orange jumpsuit. But that was never the goal. The goal is what will happen next week when Trump turns himself in. He will be fingerprinted and then have his mugshot taken. That mugshot will accompany every Trump-related story, with “indicted” under his name. That has always been the end goal — put the asterik next to his name.
The long-term consequences for Trump is that he will become even stronger, as The System continues to be exposed for horrific effects is has had on this country.
From the second he descended the escalator in 2015, the assault to get him began. Corrupt Justice Department officials launched their assault. Insurance policies were devised. Democrats chanted “Impeach 45!” BEFORE he was sworn in. America was dragged through the mud for years with special counsels, millions upon millions in wasted taxpayer money for an impeachment with its sole goal to hide the vast corruption Swamp politicians are engaging in with Ukraine. The corruption goes so much farther than the walking, talking department-store dummy occupying the White House now. America’s elected representatives have sold away the people to enrich themselves.
The biggest roadblock against that filth was Donald Trump. We all knew they would never stop, no matter how ridiculous the charges to destroy him and, with it, the movement he brought to unimagined heights.
What Alvin Bragg has done will have irreparable consequences on this country. Indicting a presidential candidate over a seven-year-old possible misdemeanor is one of the most disgraceful moves ever made.
Now is the time for those who not only supported Trump, but who loathe The System to use this as the clarion call for action. Oh, those snakes in power want everyone to rise up in a violent protest. They are begging for it. That cannot be the answer.
The opposition — the people who are just tired of what has happened to our government and the vast corruption within it — has to come out in overwhelming numbers at the ballot box. And we mean overwhelming, because if 2020 showed us anything, it is that The System will go to any length to steal an election. We whole-heartedly believe that using COVID as the vessel to allow for a Wild West of voting is how the 2020 election was stolen.
We also urge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to call a meeting with President Trump and immediately join forces. Trump can only serve one more term, which would usher in DeSantis for two terms. They would be unbeatable — at least on a level playing field. They most certainly could defeat the current resident of the White House who has to be led around like a puppy and is, we believe, wholly-owned by the Chinese government.
The System will rue the day — March 30, 2023 — they went nuclear. Trump and the movement he brought to fruition will come out of this disaster stronger. The message of reclaiming a government hijacked by corruption and special interests could someone he returned to its rightful owners — the people.
From Day 1, “The System” has tried to destroy him, and everything they have done has failed. This, too, will fail terribly — for them — but be a huge victory for those who abhor Biden, Schumer, McConnell, the corrupt intelligence services, disgraceful (in)justice department, special interests and the filth that has hijacked this country.
