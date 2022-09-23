The FBI’s fishing expedition at Donald Trump’s Florida home is just that — another big batch of nothing in a now-seven-year assault on first a presidential candidate and then one of the most successful presidents of our time.
He was impeached twice — over nothing. He had his life turned upside down with a special counsel investigating him, using “Russian misinformation” — which in reality was U.S.-manufactured misinformation — to steal a presidential election only to find out there was nothing. Everything that has been thrown at him with promises that this will finally be the time we get evil Orange Man has fallen terribly flat.
And so is the case with the Mar-a-Lago raid. Had the FBI finally found the smoking gun, we jolly well would have known about it because the Justice Department, especially against Donald Trump, leaks more than President Joe Biden during sleepy time. A few leaks came out when the raid first happened, breathlessly reported by the modern-day Pravdas — New York Times and Washington Posts. Remember Trump having the nuclear codes? All baloney.
Just as sure as Donald Trump did not use Russia to steal the 2016 election, there is no “there” there on the raid on Mar-a-Lago. If there were, we would have known about it.
Don’t believe it is coincidence that the New York Attorney General announced intentions to sue Donald Trump and his family in the middle of arguments of what the FBI did — or more likely did not — find in his home. Whether it is a state AG or our own horribly corrupt Justice Department, they will never stop until Donald Trump is in handcuffs with plenty of Pravda-esque media in tow.
For seven years, Trump has been framed as the anti-Christ who has to be taken down. And they will never, ever give up that quest, facts be damned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.