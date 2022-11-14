Call it the “can’t-miss local podcast of the century.” When former Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge joins Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski and Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton on the popular “Buck Naked Truth Podcast” today (Tuesday) at 4 p.m., some long-awaited questions will be asked and, hopefully, answered.
For the entirety of the current ownership of this newspaper, the calls of the Leader-Call making up stories and the tiresome moniker of “Laurel Leader-Liar” continues to pop up from time to time on social media, home of the unoriginal and unclever. Few episodes highlighted that more than the 2018-19 feud between the then-sheriff and reporters and editors of this newspaper.
Nearly daily, the sheriff took to social media to accuse the Leader-Call of lying. Many people continue to believe those, which makes it even more important that both our supporters and our detractors listen and decide for themselves. The fact is, when it came to Hodge — and every other story we report — the reports are not lies or fabrications. They are the truth, according to official documentation and credible sources.
Yes, we will make mistakes and we will hold ourselves to even more scrutiny than any member of the community will. We will correct our errors when they occur. But there is a chasm between mistakes and lies. Listeners will hear from both sides today in what is sure to be a spirited conversation, and then they can decide for themselves.
Most specifically, when Thornton started seeing a pattern of the sheriff’s department not delivering indictments in a timely manner, allowing more than three dozen felony suspects to escape the criminal justice system, we were labeled as liars. Yet the information gleaned came from court records and rulings only. When the information is the official account of a court of law, the only reason to throw around the word “lies” is to deflect from one’s own culpability. Instead of rectifying a bad situation, the easy way out was to blast a newspaper with a chorus of detractors on social media.
We will always hold ourselves accountable, such as in the case of the raid on the property of an elderly couple in South Jones County. Managing Editor Sean Murphy had a close personal relationship with the purveyors of that property and even had his wedding on their property. The day of the raid, Murphy allowed emotions to take over and was immediately removed from any coverage of that event. He has written in his column of his mistakes and grave errors in journalistic judgment.
Yet he, too, was portrayed as a liar, dishing lies for the newspaper. That contention also proved false, as the couple was criminally exonerated and Hodge and the Humane Society had to pay the couple $5,000 for the theft of their five house pets. Again, every story that was written about that event came from the official record and backed up by facts.
Without a watchdog, public officials have a green light to do whatever they desire. But knowing that a reliable watchdog is paying attention to matters of public interest should hearten every resident of Jones County.
This newspaper has a tremendous responsibility to keep officials honest and to look out for the residents of this county. That is a charge that we vow to continue every day. So many local cities have lost their watchdogs, and those cities are worse because of it. Love us or hate us, know this — we tell the truth no matter how uncomfortable it might be and no matter how many times we are called liars. To that, we stand proud.
