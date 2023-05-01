State Sen. Chris McDaniel this weekend announced on his senatorial Facebook page that on Day 1 as lieutenant governor he would reinstitute the ballot initiative, something we have been pushing for since a loophole was exploited to make the process void. McDaniel once again stamped himself as the limited-government true conservative he has always been. The people have the power. McDaniel’s opponent does not feel the same way.
Make no mistake, Delbert Hosemann has no desire to give the people of this state the right to the ballot initiative. He is the embodiment of an establishment swamp that wants power centralized by the government instead of giving the people a true voice. He pretended to want to reinstate the initiative process, but he wasn’t serious. If he was serious, he would do what we have been saying could be done with a bottle of Wite-Out in five minutes.
We will continue to repeat it since the issue is that important. A career politician exploited a loophole to have the state Supreme Court invalidate the initiative process. When the law was written, Mississippi had five congressional districts and a certain number of signatures from each district was needed to get an initiative on the ballot. Since its passing, Mississippi lost one congressional seat, meaning it would be impossible to get equal signatures in five districts since there are only four.
Here is the fix: White out “five districts,” write in “equal number of signatures from the districts at the time the initiative is presented.” We will make a deal with Hosemann — we will purchase the Wite-Out.
A true champion of conservatism who believes that the power does lie in the people’s hands could have made that change 200 times by now. McDaniel would most certainly have made the change. But we are stuck with people like Delbert the Democrat who see more power to the people as being less power for him.
We will beat this horse until a real fix — the simple fix — is reinstituted for the people of this state, not for fat-cat politicians to usurp as much power as possible.
