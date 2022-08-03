A 42-year-old man who reportedly overdosed was revived by Narcan in front of a residence on Highway 184 in the Powers Community overnight Tuesday, rescue officials reported.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the call of an unresponsive man lying in a driveway, possibly not breathing, at the residence around midnight.
Emergency medical responders from Powers Fire & Rescue and medics from EMServ Ambulance Service provided rescue breathing and medical aid.
It was suspected that the unidentified man had overdosed, so he was administered Narcan by medics. After that, he became “extremely combative in the ambulance,” according to reports. Deputies assisted medical personnel with restraining the man and preventing him from harming himself and/or medical personnel as he was being transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.
