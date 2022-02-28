ovett home burns

An Ovett home burned early Monday morning as volunteer firefighters from six departments responded.
Homeowner Allen Odom was out of town when a passerby called 911 at approximately 2:30 a.m. to report that the wood-frame house at 3352 Highway 29 South was on fire. Ovett, Union, Johnson, Southwest, South Jones and Glade firefighters responded, but the home was already engulfed in flames when the first units arrived.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
