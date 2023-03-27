Victim airlifted, case being investigated as accident
•
An argument between in-laws in Ovett led to one man suffering a serious gunshot wound, but the woman who pulled the trigger may not be an outlaw.
That’s what investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were working to determine after the Friday afternoon shooting outside a residence on Gavin Mills Road.
Raymond Mills, 76, was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital by Rescue 7 after suffering a single gunshot to the chest, according to the JCSD report.
He and his wife Brenda, 78, were at the residence unloading livestock feed when he reportedly got into an argument with his sister-in-law Linda Mills, 69, and she told him to leave her house.
That’s when the sister-in-law pulled a pistol, cocked it and pointed at him. He responded by pulling out a gun, then put it away before coming at her and trying “to hit her in the face,” the report continued. “She said that the shed door slammed into her and her gun went off, hitting (Raymond Mills) in the chest.”
JCSD personnel helped treat the victim for the wound before EMServ Ambulance medics and Rescue 7 arrived.
Linda Mills suffered a stroke in September and has difficulty speaking, it was noted in the report. Investigators Denny Graham and Wesley Waites were assigned to the case and were questioning her to determine if the shooting was accidental.
As of Monday morning, no criminal charges had been filed, but it’s expected that the case will be taken to a grand jury by the Jones County District Attorney’s Office.
