An Ovett man was killed after crashing a vehicle into a tree in the 1900 block of Ovett-Petal Road early Friday evening. Casey Aaron Coleman, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coroner Burl Hall said. Volunteers from several fire departments responded along with EMServ and AAA ambulances and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department
