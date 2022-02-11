An arrest has been made in the severe beating of a man who was found bound, beaten and dumped under a bridge near Ovett, Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. J.D. Carter said.
James Tingle, 32, of Ovett will be charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault, Carter said. Another suspect is expected to be charged as well.
James “Scooter” Riser, 53, was bound, beaten and dumped under the Union Falls bridge on Jan. 30, apparently left to die, the JCSD reported at the time. He was discovered by two fishermen.
Riser remains in critical condition in the hospital.
