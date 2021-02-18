An Ovett man and woman are behind bars in a case that went from a missing person report to a murder investigation in a little more than two weeks.
David Pepper, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and his fiancee Daphnie Shelby, 37, is charged with hindering prosecution in the death of 30-year-old Danyell Little.
The victim’s body was recovered from a rural area in Ovett earlier this week and the two suspects were charged after an intense investigation by Capt. Vince Williams of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Both suspects made their initial appearances before Judge Grant Hedgepeth in Jones County Justice Court on Thursday afternoon. He denied bond for Pepper, who has a felony conviction on his record and is facing up to life in prison if convicted of this most recent charge. Shelby’s bond was at $5,000 for the new charge and she owed $3,000 in fines for past misdemeanors, according to court records.
Look for more details in the next edition of the Leader-Call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.