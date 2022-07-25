A Jones County man is in a Jackson hospital after suffering a gunshot wound at a residence in Ovett early Friday evening.
Adam Doggett, 41, was shot once in the chest and transported to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel by private vehicle before being
transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he was being treated in the intensive-care unit on Sunday, according to press releases from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Doggett was outside of the home of Quincy Welch, 41, on Pitts Family Circle, just off Highway 15 South, when the shooting occurred. The two know each other and were having a discussion in the backyard when the 9mm Welch was holding was apparently accidentally discharged when he shoved Doggett, according to the incident report.
Witnesses who were there with Doggett backed up that account of what
happened, as did the orientation of the wound, and Welch turned himself in to JCSD investigators for questioning and the gun was placed in evidence, the report continued.
The wound was in his chest in an upward motion and there were bullet fragments in his neck, but he was expected to recover, family members reported to the JCSD early Monday.
Investigator Wesley Waites is in charge of the case.
“We’re still working it,” he said, adding that there are more witnesses to interview, but so far, there is nothing to indicate that it was not an accident.
Earlier this month, the JCSD was investigating a shooting in which Preston Craney was shot in the abdomen with a .22-caliber rifle at a residence on Springhill Road near its intersection with Highway 28. It was unclear at the time if the wound was accidental, but since that time, no charges have been filed against anyone and the case has been closed. There have been reports that the wound was self-inflicted.
