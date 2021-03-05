An Ovett teenager who was accused of having sexual relations with a young boy in his family was released on bond after being in custody for more than a month.
Christian Ulmer, 18, was charged with sexual battery after the young boy, who is under 5, told a parent about improper touching and activities that Ulmer had done with him, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
Ulmer was 17 when he was arrested on Jan. 26 and taken into the custody of the Jones County Youth Detention Center, but he turned 18 last month and was adjudicated as an adult this week.
The young boy began to “act out” sexually, and when a parent asked him where he had learned that, he said that Ulmer had done that to him and described other acts, Carter said.
Ulmer was charged with sexual battery, which can carry a maximum sentence of 30 years to life in prison.
Ulmer was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Monday after posting $10,000 bond.
