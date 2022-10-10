An Ovett woman is accused of stealing more than $30,000 from a company she had worked at for about a year.
Joni Fraga, 26, was charged with embezzlement after Investigator Patrick Oster of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department built the case against her with the assistance of workers and leaders at her former employer Bush Construction Co.
Company president Matthew Davis noticed suspicious activity on a company computer in mid-August, according to the report, and contacted the JCSD. Davis and a company accountant filed an affidavit noting that Davis saw an emailed invoice from PayPal on Fraga’s computer “for parts that seemed rather odd” for the construction company.
Further investigation showed that Fraga had used the Bush Construction credit card to purchase $30,405.24 of items for a company called “Ladybugz” for items that went to her home address on George Boutwell Road, according to the report. Bank records showed that charges from the Bush Construction credit card had been transferred from PayPal to her bank account. Some of the purchases were made while she off work because of COVID, according to the report.
Fraga was arrested Wednesday and made her initial appearance before Judge David Lyons in Jones County Justice Court on Friday. She was released on $10,000 bond shortly thereafter.
According to Fraga’s Facebook page, she worked at a local loan company and two rent-to-own companies before going to work at Bush Construction in August 2021.
