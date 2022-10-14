An Ovett woman is facing a felony charge after being accused of sending threatening messages to a witness just before she took the stand in a child-sex court case this week.
Jimmie Dixon, 45, was charged with cyberstalking for sending digital threats via Facebook messenger to the mother of a girl who was reportedly the victim of sexual abuse of 57-year-old Kenneth Randall Hodge.
Hodge was on trial in Jones County Circuit Court for sexual battery, but he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday night after the first day of trial.
The mother — whose name isn’t being reported to protect the identity of the young accuser in the sexual-battery case — is a close family member of Dixon’s.
She was in the grand jury room waiting to take the witness stand when the messages came through on her phone, and she showed them to Deputy Priscilla Pitts, according to the report. Pitts then passed on the information to Investigator Tonya Madison of the Jones County Attorney General’s Office, and she and Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin agreed that the threat should be pursued as a felony.
“We’re not going to tolerate it,” Martin said. “One of the primary reasons victims of sexual assault are scared to come forward is fear of retaliation.”
Dixon was arrested the next morning and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. She made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday afternoon.
The young accuser and two of her siblings lived with Hodge and his wife Julie while their mother was in prison for using methamphetamine, according to testimony in the trial. The older sister and younger sister later accused him of touching their private parts, and he was indicted for sexual battery in both cases.
The mother showed Pitts threatening messages that Dixon sent her in August 2019, just after the allegations came to light, and she said that she blocked Dixon after that and told her not to contact her any more. But Dixon sent more messages on Tuesday and the mother made screenshots of them and provided them to law enforcement officials.
The jury returned to the courtroom on Wednesday morning expecting to hear closing arguments in the case, but instead got the shocking news from Judge Dal Williamson that the defendant had taken his life early the previous evening.
