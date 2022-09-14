A Laurel man and woman are each facing four counts of felony child abuse after kids in their care — ranging in age from 11 years to 10 months old — tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Totoro Evans, 32, and Alvin Ducksworth, 31, were arrested Tuesday and charged in the case that originated with Child Protective Services and has been under investigation by the JCSD since July.
Three young girls — ages 11, 9 and 7 — and a 10-month-old baby boy all tested positive for meth while tests on three other children — ages 6, 3 and 1 — were inconclusive, according to the report.
Judge David Lyons set their bonds at $40,000 each during their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court.
The childrens' exposure to the drug was described as “environmental,” meaning they had inhaled it while it was being smoked around them or ingested it after it was left lying around at their residence on 1st Avenue.
“These children do not deserve to be exposed to any narcotics,” said JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter, who is investigating the case. “These types of cases are examples of parents putting their wants before their children’s needs.”
Evans and Ducksworth are reportedly in a relationship and have one child together. In June, the children were put in the custody of their grandmother but returned to Evans a short time later, according to the JCSD report.
The two were at Jones County Youth Court for a hearing on Tuesday, after which they were taken into custody and put in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
The report shows that CPS contacted JCSD victims’ advocate Deputy Priscilla Pitts on July 12 about a case involving seven children who had tested positive for illegal drugs. The four older children underwent forensic interviews with a child specialist and indicated that they had seen their mom and Ducksworth do drugs and described what they saw.
