WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, who represents Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District, called for the resignation of President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.
The resolutions were introduced in response to the failure of these individuals to fulfill their oath of office. This failure resulted in the condemnation of the United States by our allies, a diminished standing on the international stage, the Taliban armed with billions of taxpayer dollars worth of United States military equipment, and the tragic and unnecessary death of 13 American service members.
“These individuals swore an oath to protect our country against enemies foreign and domestic.” Palazzo said. “Their responsibility in allowing terror to overwhelm Afghanistan has clearly shown that they have failed to live up to that oath.
“It remains unclear to us if the president acted against the recommendations of his most senior leaders, or if the leaders planted this dangerous strategy in his mind. What is clear to me is if the leaders of our Department of Defense believed in their best military judgment that this abandonment of the Afghan people and American citizens was the appropriate course of action, they are incapable of the leadership that the American people deserve and need to step down from their posts immediately.”
“In response to the tragedy that struck the families of the 13 heroes murdered by terrorists while serving in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, Palazzo co-sponsored a bill to posthumously award each service member the Congressional Gold Medal for their extreme bravery and valor.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.