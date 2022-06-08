Tuesday night’s primary elections for House of Representatives seats had interesting results despite the low voter turnout.
Incumbent Republican candidate Steven Palazzo will be in a runoff with Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell on the 4th Congressional District Republican ballot June 28. Unofficial results showed Palazzo garnered 31.6 percent of the vote (16,107) while Ezell came in a close second with 25.1 percent of the vote (12,809) and Clay Wagner with 22.1 (11,262).
A candidate had to receive more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.
Johnny DuPree, a former Hattiesburg mayor, came out on top in the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District with 84.9 percent of the vote (9,606) against David Sellers with 15.1 percent of the vote (1,706).
“I’m grateful for our sup- porters and volunteers who worked hard in this election and who will work hard to help us over the next three weeks,” Palazzo said in a press release. “We now turn our attention to the runoff, and we will not be outworked. We will continue talking to voters about what we've been able to accomplish and our plans for promoting policies to restore economic growth, secure our borders and keep Americans safe.”
Ezell noted that two-thirds of Republicans in the district voted for a new person to represent them in Congress.
“That’s why I’m excited about moving into the runoff election because we know there’s a lot of momentum with a big majority of voters who want a change,” Ezell said in a press release. “No matter who you voted for yesterday, I’m asking for your vote in the June 28 runoff election because we must have a change in who represents us in Congress.”
In the 3rd Congressional District, which includes four precincts in Jones County, another runoff between Re- publican incumbent Michael Guest and Michael Cassidy will take place June 28. Guest received 46.8 percent of the vote (21,430) to Cassidy’s 47.7 percent of the vote (21,831). Thomas Griffin received 5.5 percent of the vote (2,544).
In the Democratic 4th Congressional District, Shuwaski Young ran unopposed.
Jones County voters had similar results in the primary election. In the 4th Congressional District for the Republican primary, Steven Palazzo received 29.9 percent of the vote (1,290) with Ezell close behind at 29.85 percent of the vote (1,286). Wagner received 24.79 percent of the vote (1,068), Raymond N. Brooks 6.38 percent (275), Carl Boyanton 4.13 percent (178), Brice Wiggins 4.41 percent (190) and Kidron Peterson 0.42 per- cent (18). In the Democratic Primary, Jones County voters gave DuPree 96.64 percent
of the vote (1,238) and David Sellers 3.36 percent (43). In the 3rd Congressional District Republican Primary, Jones County voters gave Cassidy 48.05 percent (345), Guest 36.21 percent of the vote (260) and Griffin 13.51 percent of the vote (97). Only about 15 percent of registered voters in Jones County showed up to the polls Tuesday.
“I’d call it voter apathy,” said Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks. “They just are frustrated with the whole system, and I hate to say this, but that’s just where the country is headed. I don’t think it's any particular segment of people or age group, it’s everyone and it hurts all of us. It doesn’t give us a true indication of what our community wants from our country because there are not enough people speaking up.”
Although there was low voter turnout, the county’s new system with paper ballots went fairly smoothly.
“It being new equipment, the poll workers, some were apprehensive about the change, but most every issue that we had could be handled over the phone, and we had no major problems at all,” Brooks said. “It went fairly quickly, and we did have one precinct rather late coming in — it could have been earlier if not for one precinct.”
Brooks said she received a few emails that people did not know there was an election, but there have been posts on social media, been in the newspaper and been on TV.
“I just don’t know what else we can do to inform the public more that these dates are com- ing up,” Brooks said.
Secretary of State Michael Watson also made an ap- pearance at the Shady Grove polling place during Tuesday’s election. He said that they started in Starkville that morn- ing and headed to different precincts around the state for Mississippians to see they have an active Secretary of State who cares about election integrity.
“We have about 20 or so folks from our staff around the state at different precincts,” he said, “and when people see us here, they understand that the law is being followed and have an active presence.”
