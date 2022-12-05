12.6 Pancake Day - The Laurel YWCO was abuzz with activity Saturday morning. HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier were even sighted enjoying one of Laurel’s most popular holiday traditions. (Photo by Josh Beasley).JPG
10 Motorcycle lit for onlookers down on Main Street.jpg
9 The first-place Bok Homa float is following the sign in the background - going down Main Street toward the casino..jpg
8 Ambassadors of Christ had the second-place float .jpg
7 Pappy’s Fireworks train.jpg
6.1 Santa throws candy.jpg
6 Santa waves.jpg
5 Third-place float Faith Chapel Church.jpg
4 Northeast Jones clarinet player Julianna Hernandez sparkled among the other woodwinds in the Tiger Pride marching band.jpg
3 Leighton Roney, 5, of Sandersville waves at the 2022 Super Bowl champion Sandersville Yellow Jackets.jpg
2 Max Sanders waves from his rocking chair on the Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department float.jpg
1 Nine-month-old Jasper Knight watches Jeeps pass while his parents Chanel and Jacob.jpg
8 Laurel Leader-Call_s Lakyn Prince plays with her son KJ in the Jack-in-the-box in front of Jerry Ford_s Real Estate Agency.jpg
7 Train Engineer Steve Warren front and his grandson Talan Warren, with conductor Richard Williams as they lead a group of passengers around downtown Ellisville before the parade began.jpg
6 Train conductor Richard Williams with_ from top left, Grayson Evans, Connor Crosby, Gunner Westbrook, and Charlie Archie as they perform as members from the Polar Express until the Parade starts.jpg
4 South Jones High School band as they march through Ellisville in their Christmas attire.jpg
5 The Grinch dancing with kids down the streets of Ellisville as he walks by.jpg
2 A Girl Scout member from troop 3835 throwing candy to the crowd in the Ellisville Christmas parade.jpg
3 The Community State Bank Float in their red antique fire-truck, as children throw candy to the crowd.jpg
1 Santa spreading Christmas cheer in the Ellisville Christmas Parade as on-lookers celebrate the joyous occasion.jpg
9 Santa waves at the crowd as he spreads Christmas cheer in the Ellisville parade.jpg
10 B95_s Black GMC carrying their Mascot.jpg
8 The Classic Coke truck that has been a staple of the Christmas parade.jpg
7 West Jones color guard as they perform in the 40th Annual Sertoma Laurel Christmas Parade.jpg
6 Mi Casita Mexican Restaurente_s float as they dance to down the streets of Laurel.jpg
5 Jones College Dance team leading the Maroon Typhoon band in the 40th Annual Laurel Sertoma Christmas Parade_.jpg
4 Red Fox Realty groups Mascot waving and throwing candy out to kids beside owner Kandace Monsivais.jpg
1 Jones County Sheriff Deputy shaking hands of kids at the parade as he rides past them on his motorcycle at the 40th Annual Sertoma of Laurel Parade.jpg
2 Butler Collision from Laurel, Miss. float as the Grinch waves out to the crowd.jpg
3 Former Jones College Tennis Coach Mark Easley dressed as Buddy the Elf waving to the crowd.jpg
9 Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox waving to the Crowd with his grandkids.jpg
12.6 Pancake Day - From left, Bill Hogun and Edward Boone man the griddle during the Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Day (Photo by Josh Beasley).JPG
