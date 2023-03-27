Hattiesburg attorney Matthew Lawrence, who handled a local panhandler’s lawsuit against Sheriff Joe Berlin, did not receive payment for his services, he reported in an email to the Leader-Call.
The initial demand to settle Monterian Dotson’s suit was $25,000, Lawrence wrote, but the “compromise settlement” was $20,000, according to the order that was filed in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg.
The story in the March 23 edition reported that the settlement was less than one-third of the amount that was being sought and that attorneys hired on contingency “typically get one-third of settlements.” Lawrence sent an email noting that he “took this case pro bono.”
He didn’t respond to requests about why he took the case without pay.
Lawyers in Mississippi are encouraged by the state Administrative Office of Courts to provide at least 20 hours of free legal services for the poor per year in civil matters to “fulfill their professional responsibility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.