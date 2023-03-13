An Ellisville man with a history of failing to follow the rules after being released on drug- and gun-related offenses is back behind bars — on drug- and gun-related charges.
Anthony Tilllman, 34, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at his residence on Mill Street.
JCSD personnel reportedly found a small amount of meth and marijuana along with a Glock handgun in the residence. Tillman was on parole on convictions of selling meth and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If he had served his full sentence, he would have been released in April 2027, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections website, but he was released early.
Tillman made his initial appearance on the new charges in Jones County Justice Court last week, and Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $20,000 — but MDOC did place a hold on him. That means he will remain in the Jones County Adult Detention Center while awaiting a revocation hearing in Jones County Circuit Court. If he is revoked, he could be sent back to prison to serve the remainder of his previous sentence before facing the new charges.
Tillman was arrested in October 2020 after firing a handgun at a residence on Sandhill-Township Road from a vehicle that had 76 dosage units of MDMA (ecstasy) in it before tossing it while Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division chased it down, according to reports.
Tillman has an extensive arrest history, including numerous violations in the Jones County Drug Court program, which he was released from.
