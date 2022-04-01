Local law enforcement officials took drugs and guns off the streets — literally — in a two-county, multi-agency pursuit of a parolee with multiple drug-dealing convictions.
Wilson Earl Graves III, 41, of the Hoy Community wound up being charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, felony fleeing and being a felon in possession of a firearm after what started as an attempted traffic stop.
Officer Jake Giangrasso of the Laurel Police Department tried to pull over the Dodge Durango that Graves was driving near Sawmill Square Mall because it was displaying a switched tag just after noon Wednesday, Chief Tommy Cox said.
But Graves didn’t stop. He took off up 5th Avenue and up Sharon Road to Jasper County and winding backroads, throwing out narcotics and an AR-15 rifle along the way, Cox said. The Jones and Jasper County sheriff’s departments joined the chase, along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol — some picking up evidence along the way and others offering support in the pursuit. Graves avoided “stopsticks” at one point but the SUV was finally shut down on Highway 528 in Jasper County.
“We appreciate all of the assistance from other agencies,” Cox said. “It was a true team effort.”
The next agency that will join in is the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Kyle Robertson set Graves’ bond at $35,000 in Laurel Municipal Court, but MDOC has a hold on him because he is on parole after getting an early release from prison on his previous probation violation.
Last March, Judge Dal Williamson sentenced Graves to serve two years in the full-time custody of MDOC for violating the terms of his early release on a 2016 conviction for selling heroin. He was caught with more drugs — meth, heroin, MDMA (ecstasy), marijuana and hydrocodone — at an LPD roadblock in the Pendorff Community and he had various other violations, so the judge ordered him to serve the two years that had been suspended from the initial sentence.
Williamson ordered Graves in April 2016 to serve six years, but he was out by May 2018, when the JCSD arrested him at the Magnolia Motor Lodge with almost 100 grams of meth, a handgun and a large amount of MDMA and marijuana. “Those charges were going federal,” the judge said at the time, but that didn’t work out, he added, without elaborating. “You got a real break.”
Graves will likely be back before the judge soon on another revocation hearing, but he will still have to face the new charges from the previous March and this week.
In an unrelated case, a Laurel man was arrested with a large amount of meth in his house on Wednesday morning, a couple of hours before the chase, Cox reported.
Jeremiah “Bobo” Phillips, 43, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church after LPD personnel from the Narcotics, Criminal Investigations and Patrol divisions executed a search warrant at 745 West 5th St., about a block from First Baptist Church.
Acting on information that drug sales may be going on from the residence, a search warrant was obtained and executed and the arrest was made without incident, Cox said.
“That’s two really good drug busts in the same day,” Cox said.
Investigator Michelle Howell is assigned to the case.
Anyone with information on these or any other cases is asked to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.