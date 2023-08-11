Repairs too costly, according to engineer’s report; only $1,400 difference in deductible and claim, Jones County schools’ superintendent says
Did someone drop the ball on the Soso gymnasium back in 2020?
That is the question that was asked Thursday night in a special town meeting. Residents packed the Soso Community Center to voice their concerns over the 84-year-old gym and its future.
“That is a question you will have to ask the Jones County School District,” Alderman Kip Simpson replied when audience members asked what happened to the insurance money that would have been received after the tornado of April 12, 2020 first damaged the roof of the aging structure. “We (Town of Soso) do not own the gym,” Simpson reminded.
More than 50 residents of Soso provided spirited yet respectful opinions as Mayor Ralph Cahill and four members of the Soso Board of Aldermen listened and responded.
After contacting the Jones County School District, it turns out the Board did file a claim with the insurance carrier after the tornado. And the Insurance carrier determined that the only damage attributable to the storm was the roof. Several other significant damages to the structure had occurred over many years prior to the tornado of 2020.
“The insurance company offered the district $23,593.27 for the repair of the roof,” Superintendent Dr. B.R. Jones said, adding that the policy also carried a $25,000 deductible. “This means that the district basically received no insurance money for the roof, and at the time, the gym was not serving the students of the school district in any way.”
The school board also authorized a structural engineer report in May of 2020, which was made available to the Leader-Call. It states that “at the time of the visit, the roof was covered by a tarp.” This was another point of contention in the Thursday night meeting.
The engineer’s report concluded: “It appears that what would be required to repair the building to comply with the structural provisions of the Building Code may be equivalent to the cost of a new structure.”
As of now, the building is set to meet with a wrecking ball after the Jones County school board voted Monday evening to have it demolished. This vote came after the majority of the gym’s roof collapsed shortly before sunset last Friday evening, further deepening safety concerns.
Just four days prior to the collapse, the Soso Board of Aldermen voted 4-0 to no longer pursue requesting that the property be conveyed to the town. The aldermen were asked to provide the reasons for their decision.
“The engineer that looked at the gym for us (prior to the roof collapse) told us that it would cost between a million to a million-and-a-half (dollars),” Alderman Jacob Raynor said. “The grants that we had hoped to get, we never saw evidence of. We didn’t want to use the funds that the city runs on, to go towards the gym.”
Aldermen pointed out that there was no contractor’s estimate available for possible reconstruction at the time of their vote, and no money from any outside sources committed toward the effort.
“Based on that, we felt that it would be irresponsible of us to ask for that gym, and we sure didn’t want to drain what little bit of funds we have for the town of Soso for that,” Alderman Kip Simpson said.
Questions abounded over whether the Town of Soso should assume the liability of the gymnasium, especially in its current condition.
“How much will the liability insurance on the building be if the school board were to give you the building today?” Neil Hinton asked.
“That is a very good question,” Raynor responded. Mayor Cahill estimated that it would cost in the neighborhood of $350 per month, but there is no firm price in hand at this time.
“If the school board gave it to us tonight, we have got to carry liability insurance on it right now,” Raynor said. “It starts adding up and I was not willing to vote Yay to the point where the city would run out of money trying to make this happen,” he added.
Aldermen Doug Johnson and Jimmy Hendry were also present at the meeting. Alderperson Katie Hinton was not present due to a family medical matter.
Passions ran high as many have a strong emotional attachment to what the gymnasium once represented for the town.
“The gym is worth saving, she needs to stand, and to represent this town because that’s all we got left. She is a remembrance, she is a landmark for this town,” Charlene Coats said. “She means too much to this town, don’t tear it down.”
However the only course of action available to those that feel this way is for the Soso Board of Aldermen to agree to send a letter back to the Jones County School District, asking them to rescind last Monday’s vote to raze the gym. It is unclear whether that will happen at the next Soso Town meeting on Sept. 5.
At least one teacher from the School District was present. And she brought a fresh new perspective to the debate.
“As a teacher in the Jones County School District, I hope you guys put as much passion into the education of your kids as you are putting into the rebuilding of the gym,” Bailey Smith pointed out. “Your kid’s learning something is just as important, if not more important than having places to play.”
