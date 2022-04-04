Future leaders, past leaders and present leaders were honored at the last Laurel City Council meeting.
Bailey Tucker of West Jones High School made a presentation to the council asking that her Future Leaders of Jones County class be granted permission to place a “little library” in the Leontyne Price Music Park off Central Avenue in downtown Laurel.
“This is our service project that gives back to the community,” she told council members. “You can take a book or leave a book. It’s about encouraging kids to read.”
The library was still being built at the time of her presentation, but council President Tony Thaxton commended the team for the project and council members and other people in attendance at the meeting gave them a round of applause.
“Thank you for your willingness to take on this project,” Thaxton said.
Team member Xavier Washington was at the meeting with her, and other team members are Keely Brashier, Conner Davis, Emma Kennedy and Juana Pinilla. They were also planning to place another little library in a park in Ellisville.
In what was the final meeting of March, Ivory Williams Shelby and Lula Cooley noted that it was Women’s History Month and pointed out the significance of that locally.
“We’re here to celebrate the three women on this City Council,” Shelby said of Grace Amos, Andrea Ellis and Shirley Jordan. “This is the first time that the City of Laurel has had three women serving on the council at the same time. We believe in you, and we appreciate you.
Amos was not in attendance because she was ill, Thaxton said at the beginning of the meeting.
“Thank you for the recognition,” Jordan said. “Women like y’all and my mom inspired us.”
In other matters, the council unanimously approved renaming the fire station on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue after longtime former councilman Manuel Jones and the fire station on Queensburg Avenue after longtime local educator Dr. Eugene Owens.
Those stations will now be known as Lynn R. Keys/Manuel L. Jones Sr. Fire Station No. 2 and John W. Spriggs/Dr. Eugene Owens Jr. Fire Station No. 4.
Councilman George Carmichael said both changes were well-deserved and appropriate because Jones “did so much” for the station that was “practically in his backyard” and Owens “did so much for Oak Park school and the Queensburg area” while he was teacher, principal and later superintendent.
In other matters, the council unanimously approved:
• City Clerk Mary Ann Hess to represent the city in a conference of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks in Alberta, Canada this month. The organization is paying her expenses, not the city, Thaxton noted.
• Travel for Chief Tommy Cox and Deputy Chief Earl Reed to attend the Mississippi Association of Police Chiefs Conference in Biloxi in June;
• The reappointment of Carolyn Owen, Kathy Posey and Thomas Shows to the Laurel Tree Board.
The council’s next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. today (Tuesday), and Mayor Johnny Magee is scheduled to give his annual State of the City address.
