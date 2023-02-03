Two Jones County men who sold drugs in close proximity to a church — one of whom has been working toward leading a church — are headed back to prison after being popped by narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in the spring of 2021.
Trent McKinnon, 50, was ordered in Jones County Circuit Court to serve eight years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to sale of methamphetamine.
Samuel Grady Reeves, 51, was ordered to serve six years after pleading guilty to possession of meth and Oxycodone, both with intent to distribute, while within 1,500 feet of a church. He was sentenced as a habitual offender, meaning he will have to serve all of the time day-for-day with no eligibility for early release.
McKinnon sold 3.43 grams of meth to a confidential informant in March, and the transaction took place 1,284 feet from Indian Springs Baptist Church, District Attorney Brad Thompson said.
McKinnon had two other meth-related felony convictions and still owes the court fines and fees for those and didn’t complete his community service either, Judge Dal Williamson said.
Thompson pointed out that McKinnon had been “behind the Berlin Wall” — a reference to the Jones County Adult Detention Center and Sheriff Joe Berlin — for more than a year, and that prevented him from fulfilling those obligations to the court in recent months. In discussions with narcotics agents, they “felt it was fair and just,” Thompson said of the plea agreement.
Public defender Cruz Gray said his client has been serving as a trusty at the jail, and because of past sentences that included suspended time, he will be facing much more time behind bars if he violates the terms of his next release.
“He’s demonstrated that he doesn’t care about the law,” Williamson said. “He’s going to re-violate.”
McKinnon said that seeing his son Zach “in a cell right down from mine” has caused him to want to change his ways. The son was on drug court and making strides, Williamson said, before he messed up and got back on meth.
“I begged him to quit and straighten up,” McKinnon said, adding that he got saved during that time. “I begged him, but he went right back out there ...”
Williamson told him that he has to feel at least “partially responsible” for his son’s troubles, to which he replied, “I do. I know it’s late to change. All I can do is start here and go forward.”
McKinnon was facing up to 40 years in prison — with the enhancement for selling near a church — but the judge accepted the plea agreement after a lot of discussion.
Reeves was caught with 2.31 grams of meth and eight dosage units of Oxycodone in his pocket when agents arrested him at a residence on 8th Avenue and 5th Street in April — near Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He has convictions of two counts of armed robbery and burglary of a dwelling in 2005 and attempted burglary in 2018.
Because those early convictions are for violent crimes and Reeves is a habitual offender, he could have faced life in prison if convicted, Williamson said, questioning the proposed six-year sentence.
“Why should I go along with this?” he asked.
If the case went to trial, Gray said, the state would have difficulty proving intent.
“He was in his yard in front of his house,” Gray said of his client, and the drugs he had were for personal use, not for sale.
Those circumstances were “part of the consideration” for the plea agreement, Thompson said.
Gray also noted that, because of a revocation on one of those previous charges, Reeves will wind up spending about 10 years in prison.
“He may get a chance to get out by the time he’s 60,” Gray said.
When the judge asked Reeves the standard questions about his educational background, he said he dropped out of school in eighth grade, got his GED and has a year of seminary. The judge was taken aback by that revelation and asked for an explanation.
“I’m trying to get my bachelor’s degree now,” Reeves said, adding that he started working on the program through New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary while incarcerated in the George County Regional Correctional Facility.
“I guess it didn’t take,” Williamson said, referring to the charges he received after being released.
“I’m an addict, sir,” Reeves said. “I’m a screwup, sir, but I’m trying.”
In addition to the prison time, both defendants will have to spend four years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court”s community service program and pay $3,427.50 in fines and court fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.