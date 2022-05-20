Less than a week after a Leadership Jones County team finished its project of resurfacing the basketball court at Boston Park in Queensburg, vandals marked it up with graffiti and destroyed a bathroom at the park.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee had some scathing remarks for the people who did the damage. “The city is always attempting to provide excellent recreational facilities for our citizens and visitors in our parks. This is how it was rewarded in Boston Park. This is unacceptable,” Magee posted on the city’s Facebook page. “Leadership Jones County facilitated the paving of this basketball court on last Friday. This is what it looks like six days later in Boston Park. We need to do better.” City Council Clerk Sharon King added this post: “People complain about what they don't get, but when you get it, this is what you do with it! Pathetic!!!!!!!!!!!!”
