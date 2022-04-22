An altercation between a grandfather and grandson on Wednesday night ended with no injuries but some shotgun shells were spent in the process.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and EMServ Ambulance were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance on Beech Road in Ovett.
There were minor injuries, but no one was transported to the hospital. A grandfather who was housing his grandson had gotten tired of some of the grandson’s behavior. Sources close to the case said the 22-year-old grandson had brought a minor girl with him to the home. The altercation began after the grandfather asked the grandson and the girl to leave the home and some words were ex- changed. The grandfather said that the grandson had been “mooching off him and he needed to leave” and that’s when the fight began.
During the fight, the grandfather grabbed his gun and fired off a few rounds into the air. The 22-year-old and had minor injuries but were not shot.
